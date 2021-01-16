Kravchuk regards ORDLO statement on transfer of part of retained to Medvedchuk as Russia's attempt to avoid fulfilling obligations

The head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Leonid Kravchuk, has stated that the transfer of some of the detained citizens of Ukraine to the chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform-For Life party, MP Viktor Medvedchuk, without the participation of the authorized state bodies is a violation of international agreements at the highest level.

"I regard the statements of the leadership of the puppet quasi-state formations and the actions of Mr. Medvedchuk synchronized with them as another attempt to evade the implementation of international agreements at the highest state level and the obligations undertaken by the Russian Federation as a party to the conflict," Kravchuk said.