Carlsberg replaces PPB as beer sponsor of Ukrainian national football team

The brand Lvivske of the Carlsberg Group from 2021 became the national sponsor of the Ukrainian national football team for the next four years, while before January 1 there was a sponsorship contract with another company – Persha Pryvatna Brovarnia (PPB, First Private Brewery).

According to the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF), an agreement with Carlsberg Ukraine was signed early January, and the Lvivske brand has already begun active preparation of marketing campaigns under the slogan "Millions of Ukrainians – one team."

Other details of the contract, in particular its cost, were not disclosed.

Carlsberg Ukraine is part of the Carlsberg Group, one of the leading brewing groups in the world with a large portfolio of brands of beer and other beverages, according to the company's website. Carlsberg Ukraine includes breweries and plants in Zaporizhia, Kyiv and Lviv. Carlsberg's portfolio in Ukraine includes beer, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks of such brands as Lvivske, Robert Doms, Baltika, Carlsberg, Tuborg, Kronenbourg 1664, Arsenal, Kvas Taras, Somersby and others.

At the end of 2019, according to Nielsen, the market share of Carlsberg Ukraine was 30.92% in kind. Data for 2020 has not yet been available.