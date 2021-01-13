Facts

16:38 13.01.2021

Zelensky looks forward to meeting with President of Portugal to discuss bilateral cooperation

1 min read
Zelensky looks forward to meeting with President of Portugal to discuss bilateral cooperation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a conversation with President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, during which he noted promising areas for cooperation between the countries, such as trade, energy, space, digitalization.

"I am glad to talk with Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. Thank you for the support of Ukraine's European integration aspirations. Ukraine and Portugal are European countries. We have many subjects for cooperation, namely, trade, energy, space, digitalization. I am looking forward to a personal meeting," Zelensky wrote on his Twitter page.

Tags: #zelensky #portugal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:20 13.01.2021
Presidents of Ukraine, Portugal agree to hold meeting of intergovt commission on economic cooperation

Presidents of Ukraine, Portugal agree to hold meeting of intergovt commission on economic cooperation

17:46 12.01.2021
Zelensky signs law 'On electronic communications'

Zelensky signs law 'On electronic communications'

17:04 12.01.2021
Zelensky invites Elon Musk to visit Serhiy Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics in Zhytomyr

Zelensky invites Elon Musk to visit Serhiy Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics in Zhytomyr

15:46 12.01.2021
Ukrainian, Moldovan strategic goal of EU membership coincide – Zelensky

Ukrainian, Moldovan strategic goal of EU membership coincide – Zelensky

15:44 12.01.2021
Zelensky, Sandu sign Memo on development of transport, transit potential of Ukraine and Moldova

Zelensky, Sandu sign Memo on development of transport, transit potential of Ukraine and Moldova

15:18 12.01.2021
Zelensky, Sandu agree to supply Ukrainian electricity to Moldova, Romania, to increase volume of Moldovan gas in Ukrainian storage facilities

Zelensky, Sandu agree to supply Ukrainian electricity to Moldova, Romania, to increase volume of Moldovan gas in Ukrainian storage facilities

14:53 12.01.2021
Zelensky, Sandu urge EU to develop EU + 3 Associated Partners cooperation format

Zelensky, Sandu urge EU to develop EU + 3 Associated Partners cooperation format

14:20 12.01.2021
Zelensky, Sandu agree to create presidential council to tackle joint tasks of Ukraine, Moldova

Zelensky, Sandu agree to create presidential council to tackle joint tasks of Ukraine, Moldova

16:37 08.01.2021
Zelensky: Iran pleads guilty of downed UIA plane, Ukraine close to punishing those responsible for the tragedy, receiving compensation for victims' families

Zelensky: Iran pleads guilty of downed UIA plane, Ukraine close to punishing those responsible for the tragedy, receiving compensation for victims' families

13:30 07.01.2021
Zelensky condemns attack on Capitol

Zelensky condemns attack on Capitol

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Klitschko: Cost of heating, hot water supply services won't change in current heating season in Kyiv

Ukraine not to buy Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine if its effectiveness less than 70% – minister

Daily COVID-19 count rising in Ukraine, 6,409 new cases reported in past 24 hours

Head of Ukrainian President's Office focuses on security issues at Normandy Format meeting - source

Ukraine, Moldova agree to move to new level of strategic partnership – Sandu

LATEST

Construction of over 400 km of bike paths will start in Odesa region in 2021

Govt to do all possible to bring to justice those responsible for meddling in U.S. elections – Yermak

Zelensky signs decree on sending two Ukrainian peacekeepers to Kosovo

Lithuanian govt awards 2020 Freedom Prize to ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Tikhanovskaya

Ukrzaliznytsia intends to switch to modern application for validating tickets for passenger car attendants

UMCC announces another attempt to disrupt privatization via ongoing searches in company

SES warns of ice cover on water bodies of Ukraine

Turk Hava Yollari, UIA, Belavia perform largest number of flights in Ukraine's airspace in 2020

Klitschko: Cost of heating, hot water supply services won't change in current heating season in Kyiv

Proceeding on possible treason of Kuchma, Yermak closed - SBU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD