Zelensky looks forward to meeting with President of Portugal to discuss bilateral cooperation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a conversation with President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, during which he noted promising areas for cooperation between the countries, such as trade, energy, space, digitalization.

"I am glad to talk with Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. Thank you for the support of Ukraine's European integration aspirations. Ukraine and Portugal are European countries. We have many subjects for cooperation, namely, trade, energy, space, digitalization. I am looking forward to a personal meeting," Zelensky wrote on his Twitter page.