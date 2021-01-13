Turk Hava Yollari, UIA, Belavia perform largest number of flights in Ukraine's airspace in 2020

Turk Hava Yollari A.O. (Turkey) and Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) performed more than 14,000 flights in the airspace of Ukraine in 2020.

The press service of the Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise (UkSATSE) reported on Wednesday that the top 10 airlines by the number of flights performed in the airspace of Ukraine in 2020 included:

- Turk Hava Yollari with 14,623 flights;

- UIA (Ukraine) with 14,406 flights;

- Belavia (Belarus) with 10,644 flights;

- Wizz Air Hungary Ltd (Hungary) with 9,151 flights;

- Windrose (Ukraine) with 8,511 flights;

- SkyUp Airlines (Ukraine) with 8,434 flights;

- LOT Polish Airlines (Poland) with 6,260 flights;

- Ryanair (Ireland) with 5,965 flights;

- Azur Air (Ukraine) with 4,663 flights;

- Pegasus (Turkey) with 3,446 flights.

As reported, in the airspace under the responsibility of Ukraine, in 2020, 21,102 domestic flights (31.5% less than in 2019), 68,870 international flights (57.7% less) and 52,075 transit flights (63.2% less) were performed.

Ukrainian airlines performed 49,700 flights (54.7% less by 2019), and foreign airlines – 92,300 flights (59.1% less).