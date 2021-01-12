Facts

15:44 12.01.2021

Zelensky, Sandu sign Memo on development of transport, transit potential of Ukraine and Moldova

2 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Moldova Maia Sandu have signed a Memorandum on the development of the transport and transit potential of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, which provides, in particular, for the construction of a highway between the capitals of both states, the website of the President's Office of Ukraine reported on Tuesday.

"To achieve the goals set, the creation of a road transport corridor connecting Kyiv and Chișinău is envisaged. In the long run, this corridor will reduce the distance between the two cities to five or six hours, becoming the shortest route from the Central region of Ukraine to the countries of Central and South-Eastern Europe," the message reads.

In the framework of the Memorandum, the parties also declare the intention to take a number of concrete steps. In particular, it is the international legal registration of the construction of the Yampil - Cosăuți bridge, coordination of efforts to prepare an investment project and develop a feasibility study for the development of border infrastructure and access roads on the Ukrainian-Moldovan state border, as well as involvement of international financial organizations in the project implementation.

"The purpose of signing the document is to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and Moldova in the field of infrastructure development and job creation, and effectively use the transit potential of both countries," the message says.

Tags: #zelensky #sandu
