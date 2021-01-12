Facts

14:20 12.01.2021

Zelensky, Sandu agree to create presidential council to tackle joint tasks of Ukraine, Moldova

Zelensky, Sandu agree to create presidential council to tackle joint tasks of Ukraine, Moldova

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says the agreements reached with President of Moldova Maia Sandu on the creation of a presidential council to address the tasks of the bilateral agenda. "Together with Mrs. President, Mrs. Sandu and her team, we touched upon a range of issues of Ukrainian-Moldovan relations. This, in particular, the joint intention to renew the dialogue at the highest level and make it dynamic and, most importantly, to make it effective. For this we agreed to create the presidential council, within which we will format the strategy and coordinate our actions to meet the challenges of the bilateral agenda," Zelensky said in a press statement after talks with Sandu in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to him, the parties agreed the priority spheres "for the joint economic impetus" of Ukraine and Moldova will be the spheres of energy, infrastructure and transport, in particular, transit. "We have an ambitious idea, namely the construction of a modern highway that will connect Kyiv and Chisinau. To this end, we discussed the construction of a border checkpoint across the Dniester River and this will reduce travel between the capitals of our states to five hours. It is also an intensification of trade, facilitation of transit, improvement of interpersonal contacts – this is the most important thing," Zelensky said.

In a joint statement of the heads of state, released on the presidential website of Ukraine, it is noted: "The Presidents of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova decided to create the presidential council as a new permanent high-level dialogue format and a mechanism for coordinating and monitoring the implementation of urgent cooperation tasks."

