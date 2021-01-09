Facts

12:02 09.01.2021

Another 44 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Armed Forces per day

1 min read
Another 44 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Armed Forces per day

Over the past day, 44 new cases of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus have been identified in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to the command of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"As of 10:00 on January 9, some 1,265 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine are sick with acute respiratory disease COVID-19," the Medical Forces Facebook page said.

So, out of 44 new cases of COVID-19, eight people were hospitalized in healthcare facilities. 36 people are being treated at home under the supervision of the medical service.

The patients' health condition is satisfactory.

In total, during the pandemic, 13,263 people recovered, 38 people died. 49 people are in isolation (including self-isolation).

Tags: #covid_19 #armed_forces
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:26 09.01.2021
Russia records 23,309 new COVID-19 cases, 470 deaths over past 24 hrs - HQ

Russia records 23,309 new COVID-19 cases, 470 deaths over past 24 hrs - HQ

12:34 09.01.2021
Belarus records 1,767 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Belarus records 1,767 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

11:28 09.01.2021
Ukraine records 4,846 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,961 people recovered - Stepanov

Ukraine records 4,846 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,961 people recovered - Stepanov

15:40 08.01.2021
Ukraine on Jan 19-21 to submit first samples to WHO laboratory to detect British strain of COVID-19 – Liashko

Ukraine on Jan 19-21 to submit first samples to WHO laboratory to detect British strain of COVID-19 – Liashko

13:16 08.01.2021
Antiepidemic lockdown starts in Ukraine

Antiepidemic lockdown starts in Ukraine

12:09 08.01.2021
Ukraine sees 5,676 new cases, 5,131 recoveries among COVID-19 patients in past 24 hours – Stepanov

Ukraine sees 5,676 new cases, 5,131 recoveries among COVID-19 patients in past 24 hours – Stepanov

15:56 07.01.2021
In case of rise in number of COVID-19 patients, city to go into lockdown – Ternopil Mayor

In case of rise in number of COVID-19 patients, city to go into lockdown – Ternopil Mayor

11:22 07.01.2021
Ukraine records 8,997 COVID-19 cases per day, 11,316 people recovered - Stepanov

Ukraine records 8,997 COVID-19 cases per day, 11,316 people recovered - Stepanov

14:37 06.01.2021
COVID-19 cases in Georgia reach 233,879, daily new numbers declining

COVID-19 cases in Georgia reach 233,879, daily new numbers declining

09:05 06.01.2021
Ukraine reports 6,911 new COVID-19 cases, 14,490 recoveries in past day - Health Ministry

Ukraine reports 6,911 new COVID-19 cases, 14,490 recoveries in past day - Health Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Explosion occurs in main gas pipeline in Poltava region - Lubnygaz JSC

Ukrainians not registered on wrecked plane in Indonesia - Foreign Ministry

SBU investigates import of contraband vaccine against COVID-19 for Ukrainian officials

Police massively fine entrepreneurs for violating quarantine rules - Ternopil Mayor

Russia-led forced in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over past 24 hours - JFO HQ

LATEST

Explosion occurs in main gas pipeline in Poltava region - Lubnygaz JSC

Ukrainians not registered on wrecked plane in Indonesia - Foreign Ministry

SBU investigates import of contraband vaccine against COVID-19 for Ukrainian officials

Some 63 violations of lockdown recorded in Lviv region

Ukrainian Embassy checks presence of Ukrainians among Sriwijaya Air plane passengers

Police massively fine entrepreneurs for violating quarantine rules - Ternopil Mayor

Russia-led forced in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over past 24 hours - JFO HQ

Maryna Poroshenko calls on authorities to provide proper funding for cultural projects

Georgia records 2,058 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Threat of avalanches persists in Carpathians - SES

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD