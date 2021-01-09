Another 44 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Armed Forces per day

Over the past day, 44 new cases of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus have been identified in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to the command of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"As of 10:00 on January 9, some 1,265 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine are sick with acute respiratory disease COVID-19," the Medical Forces Facebook page said.

So, out of 44 new cases of COVID-19, eight people were hospitalized in healthcare facilities. 36 people are being treated at home under the supervision of the medical service.

The patients' health condition is satisfactory.

In total, during the pandemic, 13,263 people recovered, 38 people died. 49 people are in isolation (including self-isolation).