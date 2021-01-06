Facts

16:09 06.01.2021

Ukraine fails to contract vaccines from leading manufacturers due to concentration of procurement talks in Health Ministry – ministry

3 min read
Ukraine fails to contract vaccines from leading manufacturers due to concentration of procurement talks in Health Ministry – ministry

Ukraine was unable to contract vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease from the leading manufacturers in 2020 due to the fact that the Health Ministry focused all negotiations on the purchase of vaccines, state-owned enterprise Medical Procurement of Ukraine said.

"Our country has and still has all the tools and opportunities to compile a portfolio and contract vaccines from leading manufacturers back in 2020. Unfortunately, these negotiations were concentrated within the Health Ministry. Therefore, they did not have a significant result," the Health Ministry told Interfax-Ukraine.

The Health Ministry called manipulation of the minister's statement that the Health Ministry has been negotiating with vaccine manufacturers since May 2020.

"Those countries and associations that started negotiations on the purchase of vaccines in the summer, already at the end of December 2020 to early January 2021, started to vaccinate their citizens. If Ukraine starts negotiations in May, now we should have already had vaccines. In most countries, the contracting period for vaccine manufacturers is from several weeks to two months," the ministry said.

The state-owned enterprise said that as of the middle of December 2020, contracts were signed in the EU with six manufacturers for 2 billion doses of vaccines and negotiations are underway for an additional 200 million doses; in early December 2020, Poland contracted 45 million doses from three world manufacturers; Germany, Hungary and Slovakia started to vaccinate the population before the New Year.

In addition, the Health Ministry said one of the manufacturers, with whom the state-owned enterprise was negotiating on the purchase of vaccines, "warned of a possible withdrawal from the negotiations, since it had been waiting for a decision of the Health Ministry on the purchase for too long." "Negotiations have been conducted since September, the finalization of documents took place in the third decade of December, since then the manufacturer has not received any information from the Health Ministry. The key negotiating position in the procurement of vaccines is speed and clarity when concluding contracts. Unfortunately, this is definitely not what our team can influence when it comes to the actions of the Health Ministry," the ministry said.

"The Health Ministry can in the shortest period of time contract vaccines from key global manufacturers so that Ukraine has a portfolio of vaccines. And for this we need exactly less than nine months. For this we need to be able to carry out work without pressure from the Health Ministry and additional unreasonable barriers," the state-owned enterprise said.

 

Tags: #medical_procurement #health_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:20 06.01.2021
Health Ministry considers ineffective work of Medical Procurement of Ukraine in 2020 – Stepanov

Health Ministry considers ineffective work of Medical Procurement of Ukraine in 2020 – Stepanov

10:42 06.01.2021
Health Ministry intends to ban Medical Procurement of Ukraine from purchasing vaccines against COVID-19

Health Ministry intends to ban Medical Procurement of Ukraine from purchasing vaccines against COVID-19

17:50 05.01.2021
Medical Procurement of Ukraine announces blocking of its work by Health Ministry

Medical Procurement of Ukraine announces blocking of its work by Health Ministry

14:03 30.12.2020
Health Ministry signs contract for supply of COVID-19 vaccines produced by Sinovac Biotech to Ukraine – President's Office

Health Ministry signs contract for supply of COVID-19 vaccines produced by Sinovac Biotech to Ukraine – President's Office

13:22 30.12.2020
Health Ministry working on introduction of digital tools in 2021

Health Ministry working on introduction of digital tools in 2021

10:28 28.12.2020
Health Ministry seeks to obtain transplant independence of Ukraine in 3 years - Stepanov

Health Ministry seeks to obtain transplant independence of Ukraine in 3 years - Stepanov

18:52 23.12.2020
Health Ministry to sign contracts with manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19 in coming weeks

Health Ministry to sign contracts with manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19 in coming weeks

16:14 14.11.2020
Health Ministry to keep COVID-19 incidence at 11,000-12,000/day due to weekend quarantine by late Nov - Stepanov

Health Ministry to keep COVID-19 incidence at 11,000-12,000/day due to weekend quarantine by late Nov - Stepanov

12:49 03.11.2020
Ukraine close to catastrophe due to growing number of coronavirus cases - Stepanov

Ukraine close to catastrophe due to growing number of coronavirus cases - Stepanov

18:33 25.09.2020
Ukraine's Health Ministry, Danish charitable organization 'Bevar Ukraine' sign memo of cooperation

Ukraine's Health Ministry, Danish charitable organization 'Bevar Ukraine' sign memo of cooperation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky instructs law enforcers to check info on importation of smuggling COVID-19 vaccine into Ukraine

Shmyhal instructs to verify info about secret vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine, says he will make vaccination at his own expense with vaccine officially registered in the country

Health Ministry intends to ban Medical Procurement of Ukraine from purchasing vaccines against COVID-19

Kharkiv pharmaceutical company Biolik confirms application for registration of Russian vaccine against COVID-19

Investigative actions in connection with possible 'Belarusian trace' in Sheremet murder case may be carried out in Europe in January – Avakov

LATEST

PGO sends to court case of two organized crime members involved in kidnapping of Lutsenko, Verbytsky in 2014, murder of latter

EU countries write letter to European Commission asking for assistance to Eastern Partnership countries in obtaining COVID-19 vaccine

Ukraine buys COVID-19 vaccines at same cost as most world's countries – Stepanov

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel is ready to assist in attracting technologies to Rivne City

Illegal import of COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine in large volumes is hardly possible – expert

Zelensky instructs law enforcers to check info on importation of smuggling COVID-19 vaccine into Ukraine

Portugal, presiding over EU, does not yet know if Eastern Partnership summit to be in 2021

COVID-19 cases in Georgia reach 233,879, daily new numbers declining

Shmyhal instructs to verify info about secret vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine, says he will make vaccination at his own expense with vaccine officially registered in the country

Ukrainian military ranks transferred to NATO military rank codes – Taran

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD