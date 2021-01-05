Facts

15:35 05.01.2021

Sandu hopes to discuss regional security, European integration reforms with Zelensky

2 min read
Moldovan President Maia Sandu hopes to discuss with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the security issues in the region and reforms on the path of Moldova and Ukraine to the EU during an official visit to Kyiv on January 12.

"We want to restore relations, because some work was done at the government level, but at the presidential level there were no meetings at all over these four years, and it is important for us to restore relations. We have many specific questions to which we must find answers. These are the issues of security in the region, and the issue of our way to the European Union, the reforms that we must introduce in order to bring our countries closer to the EU. And, of course, the issue of border delimitation, and the issue of hydroelectric power plants. That is, specific issues," said Sandu in an interview with DW.

She stressed that it is important for Moldova to have good relations with both Romania and Ukraine.

"In January I will go to Kyiv to meet with Mr. Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, and this is just the beginning," Sandu said.

As reported, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Diplomatic Advisor to President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva said that the newly elected President of Moldova Maia Sandu plans to pay an official visit to Ukraine on January 12, 2021.

Interfax-Ukraine
