13:01 30.12.2020

Orban's visit to Ukraine remains on agenda - Kuleba

 The visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Kyiv and his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remains on the agenda, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"This visit has not been removed from the agenda. Moreover, I assure you that the President of Ukraine is ready to hold such a meeting. But it must be meaningful and reset relations. And the task of the diplomats is now to come to this moment. We are open for this meeting. I will say more, we want them to meet, we want to eliminate all misunderstandings with Hungary," Kuleba said in an interview with TSN, published on Wednesday.

According to him, in order to reboot, it is necessary to clearly state that from now on the rules of the game are like this, and both sides agree to these rules.

"Mutual respect is based on these rules. I'll tell you, probably exclusive, I haven’t told anyone about this yet. We received a signal from Hungary that after a significant sharp decline in relations over the past month, they are ready to resume a constructive dialogue. And we will respond positively to this signal. Therefore, with the beginning of a new year, Hungary will be in focus, and we will try to get out of the negativity in which we found ourselves," the minister said.

 

