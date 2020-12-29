Facts

17:15 29.12.2020

PrivatBank's case starts to move in needed direction – Prosecutor General

1 min read
 Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, commenting on the information in the media that she delays the signing of suspicions in the PrivatBank case to the former owners charged with the withdrawal of funds from the financial institution before nationalization, said that the case started to move in the necessary direction.

"In general terms, I can reassure the society, all the necessary steps have been taken, procedural decisions have been made, and the case has started to move in the necessary direction," she wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

As reported, the government of Ukraine on December 18, 2016, referring to the proposal of the NBU and former shareholders of PrivatBank, the largest of which at that time were Ihor Kolomoisky and Boholiubov, decided to nationalize this largest financial institution on the Ukrainian market and injected over UAH 155 billion into its capital.

The former owners of the bank consider the nationalization carried out, as a result of which they completely lost their shares, illegal, while PrivatBank and the state demand additional compensation from them.

 

Tags: #venediktova #privatbank
