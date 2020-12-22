Facts

Vaccination against COVID-19 planned to cover 50% of Ukrainian population in 2021-2022

The operational headquarters of the Ministry of Health for vaccine-preventable infections has approved a plan for immunizing the population against COVID-19, according to which vaccination is planned to cover 50% of the population (20 million people) in 2021-2022.

The document was developed by specialists of the Center for Public Health together with experts from WHO and UNICEF, the website of the Center for Public Health reported.

"This document will be flexible, it will be updated depending on the situation with COVID-19 updated data on vaccines, on the availability of the vaccine itself against the disease, and the success of its implementation directly depends on partnerships and close cooperation with regional health institutions, local authorities, doctors and the public," the press service quoted acting Director General of the Service Ihor Kuzin.

According to him, vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine will be voluntary for all population groups and occupational risk groups, and its implementation will not interfere with routine vaccination according to the vaccination schedule.

Four stages of vaccination are approved by the plan:

- January-April 2021 - people at high risk of infection and development of COVID-19 and those who perform critical functions in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic;

- April-June 2021 - people with extremely high risk of infection and development of COVID-19 and those who provide medical services;

- June-September 2021 - people with high risk of infection and development of COVID-19 and those who perform functions to maintain the security and life of the state;

- September 2021 - March 2022 - people with an increased risk of infection and development of COVID-19 and those who perform functions of maintaining the security and life of the state.

According to Kuzin, Ukraine is ready to receive the vaccine in the first quarter of 2021. First of all, doctors working with COVID-19 patients will be vaccinated.

Immunization will be carried out at vaccination sites, mobile immunization teams, and temporary vaccination centers.

The Service notes that they will update the plan every two weeks to match the real situation.

A separate document is planned to prescribe the mechanism of vaccination of Ukrainians from the uncontrolled territory.

