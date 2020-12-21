Facts

11:37 21.12.2020

Two Ukrainian defenders wounded due to shelling attack near Horlivka - Ukrainian delegation in TCG

In the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were wounded as a result of shelling attacks, according to the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG).

"Today, on December 21, at about 08:00 a.m., as a result of shelling attacks from the enemy side, two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were wounded in the area of the settlement of Horlivka, Donetsk region. The wounded received medical assistance, their condition is stable," it said on Facebook.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC used a coordination mechanism: a "ceasefire regime" was introduced, a demand for a ceasefire regime was put forward, a note was prepared and sent to the OSCE SMM.

