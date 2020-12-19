Police report suspicion to Kyiv resident of interfering with work of NewsOne TV channel reporter

A 31-year-old resident of Kyiv is suspected of obstructing a film crew of one of the TV channels on the Day of Remembrance of Holodomor Victims in the Pechersky District of the capital.

The court will soon choose a preventive measure for the suspect, Kyiv police communications department said on Saturday.

As reported, on November 28, during the filming of a story in the Park of Glory near the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide, an unknown person ran up to the correspondent of one of the TV channels and knocked the microphone out of her hands. Law enforcers documented the event and began to search for the attacker.

"In the course of the pretrial investigation, the police found that a citizen of Kyiv born in 1989, had no previous convictions, was involved in the crime. At his place of residence, law enforcement officers conducted a search, during which they found the clothes the person was wearing during the crime," the message says.

The defendant was informed of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 171 (obstruction of the legitimate professional activities of journalists) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of a fine of up to fifty tax-free minimum incomes of citizens or arrest for up to six months, or restriction of freedom for up to three years.

Earlier, a video appeared in the media about how an unknown person attacked a NewsOne correspondent during a live broadcast, where she talked about how people gathered at the Holodomor Memorial to honor the memory of those killed during the famine. The journalist called the "Light a Memory Candle" vigil "a nationwide flash mob," after which an unknown man ran up to her wearing a medical mask. He knocked the microphone out of her hands and smashed the lamp.