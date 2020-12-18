Facts

12:30 18.12.2020

ECHR meeting on Donbas case scheduled for Sep 15, 2021 - Ministry of Justice

The meeting of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in the case Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russian Federation is tentatively scheduled for September 15, 2021, Deputy Minister of Justice – Agent before the European Court of Human Rights at Ministry of Justice of Ukraine Ivan Lishchyna said.

"The Ukrainian side has submitted answers to more than 50 questions of the European Court of Human Rights, which it put to us on the eve of the admissibility hearings in the Ukraine v. Russian Federation (re Eastern Ukraine) ", that is, in the Donbas case, is now called "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russian Federation" [...] And most importantly - the hearing in the case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russian Federation" is tentatively scheduled for September 15, 2021!" Lishchyna wrote on his Facebook page.

He also said that this is the best material that Ukraine has collected over six years of conducting this case.

"This time, all the special services provided us with evidence of effective control by the Russian Federation over ORDLO. In addition, the Court announced that it plans a very ambitious schedule in this case for next year: it is planned to exchange views between the Netherlands and the Russian Federation on MH17 by September, and the answers of all participants, including third parties (we have two of them: the Government of Canada and the Human Rights Law Center - University of Nottingham), to additional questions from the ECHR," Deputy Minister of Justice said.

The Ministry of Justice reported that the court is very serious, since it warned the parties that it would give deferrals only in exceptional cases.

As reported, on September 30, Deputy Minister of Justice – Agent before the European Court of Human Rights at Ministry of Justice of Ukraine Ivan Lishchyna said that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) decided to join two other interstate cases, including those concerning the MH17 liner, to the Ukraine v. Russia interstate case concerning eastern Ukraine.

