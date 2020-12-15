Facts

19:07 15.12.2020

Heads of Ecology, Veterans Affairs Ministries tender resignation – Razumkov

Heads of Ecology, Veterans Affairs Ministries tender resignation – Razumkov

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov instructed the relevant parliamentary committees to consider applications for dismissal of Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Roman Abramovsky and Minister for Veterans Affairs Serhiy Besarab.

"We have received letters of dismissal from two ministers - from the Minister of Environment and Natural Resources and the Minister for Veterans Affairs. I ask the committees to meet tomorrow morning to consider these issues so that we can table them to the plenary session. I give the relevant instructions," he said at the Rada meeting on Tuesday evening.

