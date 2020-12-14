Zelensky insists on earliest completion of hospital emergency rooms

Half of the 210 promised emergency rooms, which are being built on the initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, are already ready, and by the end of this year they will receive modern equipment, Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Chernyshov said at a conference call on prevention the spread of coronavirus disease, chaired by the head of state.

"I know that due to the epidemic, construction started much later than planned, and the second half of the departments already have completed design documentation. But I think we need to speed up as much as possible. These departments are not just construction projects. These are the life and health of our people," the presidential press service quoted Zelensky on Monday.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that now more than 63,000 beds have been allocated for patients with COVID-19, more than 35,000 of them are connected to oxygen. More than 27,000 beds are occupied by such patients. The process of patient routing is also being improved, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.