Facts

15:51 14.12.2020

Zelensky insists on earliest completion of hospital emergency rooms

1 min read
Zelensky insists on earliest completion of hospital emergency rooms

Half of the 210 promised emergency rooms, which are being built on the initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, are already ready, and by the end of this year they will receive modern equipment, Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Chernyshov said at a conference call on prevention the spread of coronavirus disease, chaired by the head of state.

"I know that due to the epidemic, construction started much later than planned, and the second half of the departments already have completed design documentation. But I think we need to speed up as much as possible. These departments are not just construction projects. These are the life and health of our people," the presidential press service quoted Zelensky on Monday.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that now more than 63,000 beds have been allocated for patients with COVID-19, more than 35,000 of them are connected to oxygen. More than 27,000 beds are occupied by such patients. The process of patient routing is also being improved, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

Tags: #zelensky #emergency
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:23 14.12.2020
Ukraine will intensify its participation in global fight against climate change – Zelesnky at Intl Climate Ambition Summit

Ukraine will intensify its participation in global fight against climate change – Zelesnky at Intl Climate Ambition Summit

16:53 11.12.2020
Venice Commission's opinion on Constitutional Court to be taken into account in preparing judicial reform in Ukraine - Zelensky

Venice Commission's opinion on Constitutional Court to be taken into account in preparing judicial reform in Ukraine - Zelensky

13:02 11.12.2020
Zelensky to take part in online meeting of Venice Commission

Zelensky to take part in online meeting of Venice Commission

11:54 11.12.2020
Zelensky calls increasing investor confidence one of priority tasks for 2021

Zelensky calls increasing investor confidence one of priority tasks for 2021

18:59 09.12.2020
Zelensky asks Rada not to consider his bill on Constitutional Court reboot until Venice Commission conclusions received

Zelensky asks Rada not to consider his bill on Constitutional Court reboot until Venice Commission conclusions received

15:45 08.12.2020
Zelensky replaces head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration

Zelensky replaces head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration

09:04 08.12.2020
Zelensky signs laws to support citizens, entrepreneurs during quarantine

Zelensky signs laws to support citizens, entrepreneurs during quarantine

10:45 07.12.2020
Govt to not save on army, providing it with weapons, equipment in 2021 – Zelensky

Govt to not save on army, providing it with weapons, equipment in 2021 – Zelensky

16:01 05.12.2020
Thanks to volunteers, modern Ukrainian army created – Zelensky

Thanks to volunteers, modern Ukrainian army created – Zelensky

09:16 05.12.2020
Liability for lying in declarations is still not as tough as we would like – Zelensky

Liability for lying in declarations is still not as tough as we would like – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Aggression of Russia against Ukraine claims more than 14,000 lives - MFA

Cabinet approves list of lockdown restrictions throughout Ukraine from Dec 19

Ukrainian, Israeli scientists to work together to create Israeli vaccine against COVID-19 – embassy

Venediktova stands for intensifying investigation of Privat group related cases

National Coordination Center for Sustainability warns of increased level of cyber threats due to cyberattacks on FireEye, theft of their tools

LATEST

Aggression of Russia against Ukraine claims more than 14,000 lives - MFA

Cabinet approves list of lockdown restrictions throughout Ukraine from Dec 19

Ukrainian, Israeli scientists to work together to create Israeli vaccine against COVID-19 – embassy

Venediktova stands for intensifying investigation of Privat group related cases

Ukrainian scientists will take part in the creation of an Israeli vaccine against COVID-19 - Embassy of Ukraine

National Coordination Center for Sustainability warns of increased level of cyber threats due to cyberattacks on FireEye, theft of their tools

First train departs from Kyiv to Avdiyivka – Krykliy

Health Ministry working on development of eHealth – Stepanov

Enhanced quarantine may be introduced in Ukraine before Jan 8 subject to rapid increase of COVID-19 disease – Nemchinov

Number of new COVID-19 cases halves in Ukraine since last week

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD