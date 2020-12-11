Zelensky appoints Reznichenko as head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Valentyn Reznichenko the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

Сorresponding decree No. 558/2020 of December 10 was published on the website of the head of state.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of Reznichenko as head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration and the dismissal of Oleksandr Bondarenko from this post on December 9.

Reznichenko already served as head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration from March 2015 to June 2019, and before that he headed Zaporizhia Regional Administration.