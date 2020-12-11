Facts

15:00 11.12.2020

Zelensky appoints Reznichenko as head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration

1 min read
Zelensky appoints Reznichenko as head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Valentyn Reznichenko the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

Сorresponding decree No. 558/2020 of December 10 was published on the website of the head of state.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of Reznichenko as head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration and the dismissal of Oleksandr Bondarenko from this post on December 9.

Reznichenko already served as head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration from March 2015 to June 2019, and before that he headed Zaporizhia Regional Administration.

Tags: #administration #reznichenko #dnipropetrovsk
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:52 29.06.2019
Zelensky replaces acting head of Kirovohrad Regional Administration

Zelensky replaces acting head of Kirovohrad Regional Administration

11:08 24.06.2019
Presidential Administration presents action plan on digital economy to foreign partners

Presidential Administration presents action plan on digital economy to foreign partners

12:25 22.04.2019
Head of Lviv regional administration Syniutka announces his resignation

Head of Lviv regional administration Syniutka announces his resignation

13:53 16.03.2019
Poroshenko signs decree on dismissing head of Poltava Regional State Administration Holovko

Poroshenko signs decree on dismissing head of Poltava Regional State Administration Holovko

17:08 19.01.2019
Poroshenko establishes civil-military administration in Shchastia

Poroshenko establishes civil-military administration in Shchastia

12:22 28.11.2018
Deposit Guarantee Fund introduces temporary administration in VTB Bank

Deposit Guarantee Fund introduces temporary administration in VTB Bank

11:39 21.08.2018
Ukrainian president's rep calls for legalization of passenger transportation to administrative border with occupied Crimea

Ukrainian president's rep calls for legalization of passenger transportation to administrative border with occupied Crimea

12:10 11.07.2018
SBU thwarts cyber attack from Russia against chlorine station in Dnipropetrovsk region

SBU thwarts cyber attack from Russia against chlorine station in Dnipropetrovsk region

11:28 18.06.2018
Presidential Administration denies talk with MEP Harms about preparation of any draft laws on equality rights

Presidential Administration denies talk with MEP Harms about preparation of any draft laws on equality rights

12:51 19.05.2018
Vadym Lozovy heads Khmelnytsky Regional Administration instead of Oleksandr Korniychuk

Vadym Lozovy heads Khmelnytsky Regional Administration instead of Oleksandr Korniychuk

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Plan of joint steps provides for increase in composition of OSCE mission in Ukraine by four times – Arestovych

Venice Commission makes public opinion on Constitutional Court reform with recommendations

Constitutional Court refuses to initiate proceedings on constitutionality of quarantine decree in terms of business activity

Venice Commission says govt authorities must respect Constitutional Court as 'guardian' of Constitution – CC

NABU considers PGO actions in VAB Bank case as attempt to sabotage it

LATEST

Former SFS acting Head Hutenko suspected of power abuse

Venice Commission does not support cancellation of Constitutional Court decision, its dissolution

Kuleba invites new Lithuanian Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine

Trukhanov hospitalized in infectious diseases hospital due to coronaviru

Defense Ministry purchases record in seven years amount of fuel for needs of Armed Forces

Kyiv schools to start remote studying after winter holidays - Klitschko

Consular Section of Ukrainian Embassy in Belarus partially suspends consular operations

Venice Commission's opinion on Constitutional Court to be taken into account in preparing judicial reform in Ukraine - Zelensky

Rada may consider appointments of Energy, Education Ministers next week - Kravchuk

National Council for TV, Radio Broadcasting announces warning for 112.Ukraine for showing Russian animated film

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD