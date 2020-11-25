Zelensky appeals to Venice Commission with request to give opinion on Ukraine's anti-corruption legislation after Constitutional Court's decision

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky asked the Venice Commission to assess the constitutional situation caused by the Ukrainian Constitutional Court's decision dated October 27, and to give an opinion on the state of anti-corruption legislation after its adoption.

"The head of the Ukrainian state has sent the relevant letter to President of the Venice Commission Gianni Buquicchio," the presidential press service of Ukraine said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Zelensky wrote in the letter that the recent decisions of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine regarding the legislation that is basic for the anti-corruption infrastructure of Ukraine have led to a serious constitutional crisis.

"The Ukrainian authorities are determined to resolve it and restore legislative mechanisms to prevent and combat corruption," the head of state said.

In particular, Zelensky appeals to the Venice Commission with the request to give the opinion on the adoption of the decision by the judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, subject to possible conflict of interest, compliance by the Constitutional Court of Ukraine with the procedure for considering the case and making a decision, in particular regarding its validity and compliance with the scope of the constitutional submission.

The president of Ukraine calls for the opinion on the expedited consideration procedure, in view of the urgent need to find a balanced solution to overcome the constitutional crisis.

"We highly appreciate the expert assistance of the Venice Commission and look forward to continuing close cooperation," the head of state said in his letter.