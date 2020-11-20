U.S. mission to UN calls on Russia to immediately stop violations in occupied Crimea

The U.S. Mission to the UN has called on Russia to immediately end its violations in the occupied Crimea, release all unjustly imprisoned Ukrainians and return full control over the peninsula to Ukraine.

"The United States calls on Russia to immediately end its abuses in occupied Crimea, release all Ukrainians unjustly imprisoned for peaceful opposition, and return full control of the peninsula to Ukraine," the Mission said on Twitter on Friday.

Also, the U.S. Mission to the UN emphasized that Russia's occupation of the Crimean Peninsula seriously undermined the fundamental freedoms of speech, religion or belief, peaceful assembly and union, forcing many people to flee. "We stand with the people of Crimea, and civil society and human rights defenders working to protect these rights," the Mission stressed.

"The U.S. is proud to co-sponsor and vote in favor of a resolution on the human rights situation in Crimea. The situation there remains dire as Russian occupation authorities use force and intimidation to suppress dissent and opposition," it said.