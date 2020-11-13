Kyiv prepares new details for action plan on Donbas: restoration of control over border worked out, demilitarization of ORDLO is key component – source

The Ukrainian side has prepared new details for the Trilateral Contact Group's (TCG) proposed action plan to resolve the situation in Donbas, which includes a detailed procedure for transferring control over the border to Ukraine, a source close to the negotiations told Interfax-Ukraine before the start of the videoconference of the Normandy Four's advisers.

"The first is the transfer of control over the border, worked out in maximum detail. Attention is drawn to monitoring by the OSCE in order to ensure confidence in the events. Already at the first stage, the OSCE should ensure maximum control over the border. In parallel, a special subgroup in the TCG will be created to handle the procedure for control over the border restoration by Ukraine. This control must be ensured before the start of the election campaign in local government in ORDLO according to Ukrainian law," the agency's interlocutor said.

According to the source, a key component of the Ukrainian peace plan is full demilitarization of ORDLO: "This is the main prerequisite for the further political process, because normal political life is impossible in a military camp."

Demilitarization includes the withdrawal of occupation fighters and heavy weapons, disarmament, demobilization of all combatants by the pro-Russian forces. This process will be consistent with the process of returning units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to their places of permanent deployment.

An important element of the plan is the full access of the OSCE mission to the entire territory temporarily uncontrolled by the government of Ukraine, as provided by the mission's mandate.

"The OSCE must ensure that a security vacuum is prevented throughout Donbas in the process of demilitarization, and subsequently it will help to hold fair and democratic elections. For this, it is proposed to create a special unit of up to 1,500 professional police officers within the OSCE SMM," the source said.

The plan also provides for the introduction of a transitional justice model – clear rules for prosecuting suspects in serious crimes, details of the amnesty and a system for protecting human rights.

The adoption of the relevant legislation should be synchronized with the cancellation of a number of decrees of the president of Russia, in particular, on the simplified procedure for granting Russian citizenship to residents of ORDLO.

"The transitional justice system must ensure a fair and painless transition to a peaceful life," the source said.

The plan also provides for the return of property to the owners – Ukrainian individuals and legal entities, which will be preceded by an international audit of the current state of assets. Such a return should precede all other steps in the economic manner, as provided for by the relevant decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.