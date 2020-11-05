Facts

18:16 05.11.2020

Venice Commission ready to help Ukraine after Constitutional Court's decision

Venice Commission ready to help Ukraine after Constitutional Court's decision

Experts of the Venice Commission said at a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities that they are ready to support them in providing conclusions on the impact of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine decision on the country's anti-corruption "architecture."

According to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada, on Thursday, First Deputy Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk from the Ukrainian parliament took part in an online conversation with experts of the Venice Commission. During the conversation, the parties discussed the main problems that arose after the Constitutional Court's decision No. 13-r/2020 dated October 27 in the case on the constitutional proposal of 47 MPs regarding the compliance with the Constitution of Ukraine (constitutionality) of certain provisions of the law of Ukraine on prevention of corruption and the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The members of the Venice Commission assured their readiness to assess the potential existence of a conflict of interest among certain judges and to provide a range of recommendations, which would include options for determining and monitoring the virtue of judges of the Constitutional Court, the Verkhovna Rada's press service said.

The discussion was attended by Director General of Human Rights and Rule of Law of the Council of Europe Christos Giakoumopoulos and Executive Secretary, Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) Gianluca Esposito, as well as Acting Secretary of the Venice Commission Simona Granata-Menghini; Head of the Department of Justice and Legal Cooperation of the Council of Europe Hanne Juncker and Head of Division at the Department for the Execution of Judgments of the European Court of Human Rights Pavlo Pushkar.

From the Ukrainian side there were Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska; representative of the President of Ukraine in the Constitutional Court Fedir Venislavsky and representative of the Verkhovna Rada in the Constitutional Court Olha Sovhyria.

Tags: #constitutional_court #venice_commission
