10:47 29.10.2020

About 100 cases of inaccurate declaration to be closed after decision of Constitutional Court - Sytnyk

About 100 cases of inaccurate declaration to be closed after decision of Constitutional Court - Sytnyk

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Artem Sytnyk, whose appointment was recognized by the Constitutional Court as unconstitutional, believes that the decision of the Constitutional Court to decriminalize false declarations was made in favor of certain political elites and, in general, indicates a threat to the country's anti-corruption system.

On Wednesday evening, in an interview with Hromadske, Sytnyk, commenting on the decision of the Constitutional Court, said that it was "another blow" for the anti-corruption system. According to him, about 100 cases of false declarations, which are being investigated by NABU, will be closed, about 20 more are under consideration by the courts.

"The decision was made to please certain elites," Sytnyk said, adding that in this way the anti-corruption bodies "are deprived of the tools to fight corruption."

Interfax-Ukraine
