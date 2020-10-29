TCG tasks political subgroup to urgently develop action plan on resolving conflict in Donbas – Grau

The Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the situation in Donbas instructed the working group on political issues to urgently prepare an action plan to intensify work on the settlement of the conflict in Donbas.

"The discussion in the Working Group on Political Issues did not advance again. In an effort to enhance the work on conflict resolution, the TCG tasked the Working Group to urgently develop a draft action plan based on written proposals by the Working Group participants, in full compliance with the Minsk Agreements," Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Heidi Grau said after the TCG meeting on October 28.

According to the assessments of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, the overall dynamics of the compliance with the ceasefire in Donbas continues, with a positive impact on the lives of civilians in the conflict zone.

"For three months, the number of violations has remained well below the level recorded prior to the enactment of measures to strengthen the ceasefire on 27 July 2020. This reflects the importance of the political will to continue sustain the ceasefire," Grau said.

The OSCE representative said that the TCG meeting participants confirmed a common understanding with regard to the location of additional disengagement areas as well as the updated demining plan. However, it was not possible to agree to launch the implementation.

Grau said that in the Humanitarian Working Group, the preparations for the simultaneous opening of the new entry-exit checkpoints in Zolote and Schastia of Luhansk region were discussed. The participants assured that both entry-exit checkpoints would be ready to open on November 10, 2020.

In addition, issues related to the settlement of the legal status of certain persons released in the previous exchanges were considered.

"I urge that every effort be exerted to proceed with mutual release and exchange of conflict-related detainees based on the 'all for all' principle, as provided for in the Minsk agreements," Grau said.

The Economic Working Group focused on water supplies across the contact line in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The discussion also included environmental issues as well as questions of pension payment for the citizens living in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.