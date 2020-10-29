Facts

09:45 29.10.2020

TCG tasks political subgroup to urgently develop action plan on resolving conflict in Donbas – Grau

2 min read
TCG tasks political subgroup to urgently develop action plan on resolving conflict in Donbas – Grau

The Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the situation in Donbas instructed the working group on political issues to urgently prepare an action plan to intensify work on the settlement of the conflict in Donbas.

"The discussion in the Working Group on Political Issues did not advance again. In an effort to enhance the work on conflict resolution, the TCG tasked the Working Group to urgently develop a draft action plan based on written proposals by the Working Group participants, in full compliance with the Minsk Agreements," Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Heidi Grau said after the TCG meeting on October 28.

According to the assessments of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, the overall dynamics of the compliance with the ceasefire in Donbas continues, with a positive impact on the lives of civilians in the conflict zone.

"For three months, the number of violations has remained well below the level recorded prior to the enactment of measures to strengthen the ceasefire on 27 July 2020. This reflects the importance of the political will to continue sustain the ceasefire," Grau said.

The OSCE representative said that the TCG meeting participants confirmed a common understanding with regard to the location of additional disengagement areas as well as the updated demining plan. However, it was not possible to agree to launch the implementation.

Grau said that in the Humanitarian Working Group, the preparations for the simultaneous opening of the new entry-exit checkpoints in Zolote and Schastia of Luhansk region were discussed. The participants assured that both entry-exit checkpoints would be ready to open on November 10, 2020.

In addition, issues related to the settlement of the legal status of certain persons released in the previous exchanges were considered.

"I urge that every effort be exerted to proceed with mutual release and exchange of conflict-related detainees based on the 'all for all' principle, as provided for in the Minsk agreements," Grau said.

The Economic Working Group focused on water supplies across the contact line in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The discussion also included environmental issues as well as questions of pension payment for the citizens living in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.

Tags: #donbas #tcg #grau
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:49 29.10.2020
OSCE Permanent Council to discuss on Friday ceasefire violation in Donbas, due to which soldier of Armed Forces wounded – Arestovych

OSCE Permanent Council to discuss on Friday ceasefire violation in Donbas, due to which soldier of Armed Forces wounded – Arestovych

10:38 27.10.2020
Zelensky's year allotted for ending war in Donbas, based on Minsk Agreements, expires on Dec 9 – Reznikov

Zelensky's year allotted for ending war in Donbas, based on Minsk Agreements, expires on Dec 9 – Reznikov

19:07 22.10.2020
FTA in Donbas is important element for ending the war – Zelensky

FTA in Donbas is important element for ending the war – Zelensky

11:51 20.10.2020
Zelensky announces start of work on strategy for economic development of Donetsk and Luhansk regions

Zelensky announces start of work on strategy for economic development of Donetsk and Luhansk regions

11:28 20.10.2020
Amnesty in Donbas not for everyone, will not allow avoiding responsibility - Zelensky

Amnesty in Donbas not for everyone, will not allow avoiding responsibility - Zelensky

09:30 20.10.2020
Zelensky advocates involving representatives of Ukrainian churches in solving humanitarian issues within TCG on Donbas

Zelensky advocates involving representatives of Ukrainian churches in solving humanitarian issues within TCG on Donbas

13:13 17.10.2020
JFO HQ reports three ceasefire violations by Russian mercenaries in Donbas in past 24 hours

JFO HQ reports three ceasefire violations by Russian mercenaries in Donbas in past 24 hours

13:43 16.10.2020
President's Office considers options for creating free economic zone in govt controlled, temporarily uncontrolled areas of Donbas – advisor

President's Office considers options for creating free economic zone in govt controlled, temporarily uncontrolled areas of Donbas – advisor

09:38 16.10.2020
Russia-led forces violate ceasefire regime six times in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire regime six times in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

09:24 16.10.2020
Ukrainians to pay for FEZ in Donbas with their taxes – expert

Ukrainians to pay for FEZ in Donbas with their taxes – expert

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Stefanishyna on Constitutional Court's decision: There are forces within the country interested in depriving Ukrainians of visa-free regime, I assure you: they won't succeed

Ambassadors of G7 countries to Ukraine alarmed by efforts to undo anti-corruption reform: Ukraine must not go back to past

Rada to quickly react to Constitutional Court's decision to cancel e-declaration – Razumkov

EU considers Constitutional Court's decision as basis for suspension of visa-free travel – media

OSCE Permanent Council to discuss on Friday ceasefire violation in Donbas, due to which soldier of Armed Forces wounded – Arestovych

LATEST

Stefanishyna on Constitutional Court's decision: There are forces within the country interested in depriving Ukrainians of visa-free regime, I assure you: they won't succeed

Ambassadors of G7 countries to Ukraine alarmed by efforts to undo anti-corruption reform: Ukraine must not go back to past

Rada to quickly react to Constitutional Court's decision to cancel e-declaration – Razumkov

UNICEF donates 150 oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients to Ukraine

Zelensky's poll aimed at mobilizing Servant of People voters, president does not seek to keep promises – experts

Ukraine is ready to move on in relations with Hungary, but on basis of mutual respect - Kuleba

EU considers Constitutional Court's decision as basis for suspension of visa-free travel – media

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day, one Ukrainian soldier wounded - JFO HQ

Zelensky convenes urgent closed meeting of NSDC due to impact on country's achievements in anti-corruption sector – President's Office

About 100 cases of inaccurate declaration to be closed after decision of Constitutional Court - Sytnyk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD