HACC refuses to take Yanukovych into custody on Mezhyhirya case – Transparency International Ukraine

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has refused to arrest former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych in the framework of the case on the seizure of a complex of buildings and structures of the Mezhyhirya residence.

"On October 26, investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court Volodymyr Voronko, refused to take Yanukovych into custody in the Mezhyhirya case," the Transparency International Ukraine anti-corruption public organization said on the Facebook page.

As reported, the property of the Mezhyhirya residence was seizures by Pechersky District Court of Kyiv on July 13, 2015 (the decision was confirmed by Court of Appeal of Kyiv on August 10, 2015).