Shakirzyan leading in Rivne mayoral elections followed by Koval and Tretyak – polls

Viktor Shakirzyan (Rivne razom party) is in the lead in the elections of the mayor of Rivne, according to the results of the polls conducted on the voting day.

Thus, according to a poll conducted by the Vybir social research group at the request of the local ITV TV channel, 21.3% of the city's residents voted for Shakirzyan. The second place is occupied by head of Rivne Regional State Administration Vitaliy Koval (Servant of the People), 15.8% voted for him, the third - by representative of the European Solidarity party Oleksandr Tretyak, 15.8% voted for him. Representative of Svoboda party Oleh Osukhovsky (9.1%) takes the fourth place.

According to the information, the Vybir poll was conducted at 30 polling stations in Rivne.