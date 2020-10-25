Facts

21:48 25.10.2020

'SAVIK SHUSTER STUDIO' EXIT POLL ON MYKOLAIV MAYOR ELECTION: SENKEVYCH GETS 40.7%, CHAIKA 26.7%, DOMBROVSKA 16.8%

22:26 25.10.2020
'SAVIK SHUSTER STUDIO' EXIT POLL ON ELECTION OF CHERNIVTSI MAYOR: KLYCHUK GAINS 29.1%, MIKHAILYSHYN 21.4%, KASPRUK 17.9%, DRUHANOVSKY 13.6%

22:24 25.10.2020
'SAVIK SHUSTER STUDIO' EXIT POLL ON ELECTION OF UZHGOROD MAYOR: ANDRIIV GETS 23.8%, SCHADEY 22.7%, RATUSHNIAK 14.7%

22:23 25.10.2020
LOCAL ELECTION VOTER TURNOUT STANDS AT 37% ACCORDING TO 97% OF TERRITORIAL ELECTION COMMISSIONS – CEC HEAD DIDENKO

22:07 25.10.2020
'SAVIK SHUSTER STUDIO' EXIT POLL ON VINNYTSIA MAYOR ELECTION: MORHUNOV GAINS 66%, KUDLAYENKO 11.8%, BORZOV 9%, UZELKOV 4.6%

21:24 25.10.2020
'SAVIK SHUSTER STUDIO' EXIT POLL ON ELECTION OF KRYVY RIH MAYOR: VILKUL GAINS 42.8%, SHEVCHYK 31%, PAVLOV 7.9%

21:18 25.10.2020
'SAVIK SHUSTER STUDIO' EXIT POLL ON ELECTION OF LVIV MAYOR: SADOVY GAINS 41.1%, SYNIUTKA 27.3%, KOSHULYNSKY 9.9%, RUSCHYSHYN 5.6%

20:56 25.10.2020
'SAVIK SHUSTER STUDIO' EXIT POLL ON ELECTION OF CHERKASY MAYOR: BONDARENKO GAINS 32.6%, YEVPAK 19.8%, ILCHENKO 17.8%, PUSTOVAR 5.9%

20:28 25.10.2020
'SAVIK SHUSTER STUDIO' EXIT POLL ON DNIPRO: FILATOV HAS 44.47%, KRASNOV 14.44%, VILKUL 11.27%, RYZHENKO 10.6%, NIKITIN 8.81%

20:23 25.10.2020
EXIT POLL OF RATING ON ELECTION TO MARIUPOL CITY COUNCIL: BLOC OF VADYM BOICHENKO GETS 45.6%, OPPOSITION PLATFORM – FOR LIFE 31.4%, PARTY OF SHARIY 6.2%, SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE 5.7%, POWER OF PEOPLE 5%

20:20 25.10.2020
EXIT POLL OF RATING ON ELECTION OF OLEKSANDRIYA MAYOR IN KIROVOHRAD REGION: KUZMENKO HAS 55.5%, TSAPIUK HAS 37.1%

