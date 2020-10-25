Exit poll of Rating on elections to Mariupol city council: Vadym Boichenko Bloc gets 45.6%, Opposition Platform – For Life 31.4%, Shariy Party 6.2%, Servant of the People 5.7%, Power of People 5%

The Vadym Boichenko Bloc party is leading in the elections to the city council of Mariupol, which 45.6% of the voters supported, according to the results of the exit-poll of Rating Group, presented in the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Sunday evening.

Opposition Platform – For Life ranks second 31.4% of the vote, Shariy Party ranks third with 6.2% of the votes.

The Servant of the People party is in the fourth place with 5.7%, the Power of People party is in fifth with 5% of the votes.

The rest of the parties gain less than 2.5% of the vote.

The sociological group Rating conducted an exit poll at the elections of the mayor and city council of Mariupol, which was held at 50 polling stations in the city. The number of respondents is 4,257. The error margin does not exceed 1.5%.