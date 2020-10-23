Facts

State Customs Service to receive chief in coming days – Finance minister

The new head of the State Customs Service will be announced in the coming days following the results of the competition, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"The selection for the position of the head with full functionality has been announced, transparent and efficient. In the coming days, you will hear about the appropriate personnel appointment. I emphasize that the course towards the transformation of customs remains unchanged. We will continue building customs of the European level in Ukraine," Marchenko said in an exclusive comment to Interfax-Ukraine.

The minister said that the ex-acting head of the State Customs Service, Andriy Pavlovsky, was dismissed from office on October 22 at an extraordinary meeting of the government, he coped with the tasks assigned to him and was resigned.

"Pavlovsky entered the position of the acting head of the State Customs Service for a certain period of time as a crisis manager. Tasks to stabilize the situation and increase budget receipts were assigned to him. In difficult conditions, Andriy coped with the tasks set, as evidenced by the figures," the minister of finance said.

The minister said that the average daily receipts from customs for the period of Pavlovsky's work increased by 20%.

"We have also begun the process of transition of the State Customs Service to functioning in the format of a single legal entity. We have begun testing the reliability of customs officers. We continue automating customs procedures. The reform has begun and is already irreversible," Marchenko said.

