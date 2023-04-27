Economy

12:22 27.04.2023

Ukraine counts on new $2 bln SPURR fund from IDA, compensation of interest rates – Finance Minister

2 min read
Ukraine counts on new $2 bln SPURR fund from IDA, compensation of interest rates – Finance Minister

The International Development Association (IDA) is expanding the support package for Ukraine and creating a separate fund – SPURR (Special Program for Ukraine's Recovery and Crisis Response), which will feature the ability to multiply the funds attracted to it, thanks to which Ukraine can potentially receive $6 billion in aid, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"In the near future, it (the fund) will be announced, its name is SPURR and the total size is $2 billion. This fund is multiplier: relatively speaking, triple multiplication is carried out, that is, if $2 billion is raised, then potentially Ukraine can receive $6 billion in aid," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Marchenko specified that these were loans from the World Bank, and stressed that the multiplier effect is very important.

The Minister of Finance also said that the issue of compensation for interest rates on soft loans provided to Ukraine, including for restoration, was discussed.

"It is important that this new money does not affect our debt service obligations. This is also important for the program with the IMF, for debt sustainability. Therefore, we ask our partners for interest rate compensation if the loan funds are provided through the World Bank," the minister explained.

According to him, URTF (Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund) previously created by the World Bank, which attracts grant funds, can be used in this capacity.

"We show which tools are already ready: URTF for grant funds, SPURR for loans, but using a multiplier effect. URTF can be used as a compensator for interest rates in SPURR. This is how we see their combination," Marchenko described proposals that Ukraine was discussing with potential donors for the restoration of the country.

The Minister recalled that the credit rate compensation mechanism is already in place for EU macro-financial assistance of EUR 18 billion for this year.

