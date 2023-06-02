Court seizes Oksana Marchenko's shares in seven port enterprises of Odesa region

The court seized the corporate rights of Oksana Marchenko, the wife of the suspect in treason, former MP of Ukraine Viktor Medvedchuk, in seven portside enterprises of the oil handling complex in Odesa and Chornomorsk, Odesa region, worth almost UAH 740 million.

"The matter concerns corporate rights in Eximnaftoprodukt, Syntez Oil, Syntez Transit, Ukrloadsystem, Odesnaftoprodukt, Black Sea Fuel Terminal, and Albion Commodities. Medvedchuk's wife owned shares in these companies through a number of offshore structures," the website of the Security Service of Ukraine reported on Friday.

The special service noted that the arrest of the relevant property will protect it from re-registration as bogus persons and in the future will allow it to be transferred in favor of the Ukrainian state and reminded that Marchenko is a defendant in the case of the financing of Russian occupation groups.

"These companies are strategically important in the transportation of fuel and other critical cargoes through the Black Sea," the report emphasizes.

The same information was confirmed in the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, without naming the last name.

"Through offshore companies, she owns the shares of a number of companies that provide services for transshipment of oil and petroleum products during export-import operations, fuel trading, as well as maintenance and repair of transport. To prevent their possible alienation or transfer to other persons, prosecutors seized assets in by court order," reports the department's website.

As reported, in February of this year SBU investigators notified Marchenko of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing actions committed with the goal of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional system or seizure of state power, changing the territorial boundaries or state borders of Ukraine).