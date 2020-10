New epidemic zoning from Oct 26: Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv in 'red' zone

The State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response at its meeting established a new epidemic zoning in Ukraine from October 26.

"An extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response has been held today. From 00:00 on October 26 (Monday), a new epidemic zoning will begin to operate. Kyiv remains in the 'orange zone,'" wrote Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov on on Facebook.

Such epidemic levels are set for 14 days.