Ukraine has record number of new COVID-19 cases per day - 7,517, some 2,680 recovered, 121 patients died

In Ukraine, as of Friday morning, October 23, a new record number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was recorded - 7,517 new cases, some 2,680 people recovered, 121 patients died, according to data on the website of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) coronavirus epidemic monitoring system.

A day earlier, on October 22, a record number of COVID-19 infections per day was recorded since the beginning of the pandemic - 7,053, on October 21 there were 6,719 infected. On October 20 there were 5,469 new cases and October 19 - 4,766 cases.

The number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic was 330,396 people on Friday morning, 6,164 people died from COVID-19, and 137,578 recovered.

Now in Ukraine, 186 654 people are sick with COVID-19, which is 4,716 more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Kharkiv (693) region, in Kyiv (635), in Odesa (571), Khmelnytsky (471), Zhytomyr (426) and Zaporizhia (402) regions.