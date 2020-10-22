Zelensky says Ukraine has no plans to impose tough lockdown, notes uniqueness of COVID-19 vaccine being developed in country

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine does not plan to impose tough lockdown, despite the increase in the incidence of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

According to the TSN news program, in an interview with four Ukrainian television channels, the head of state said that such restrictions could completely stop the Ukrainian economy.

Zelensky said that the issues of additional medical equipment, medical support and the number of doctors are currently being given maximum efforts.

In addition, the president announced the production of a Ukrainian vaccine to confront COVID-19 infection, which has been under development for more than six months, and is now being tested. "We cannot talk about everything, because we have to undergo clinical trials, and this is true. We have no right. I will say it [vaccine] is unique. This is not pathos or populism. It is unique because it is not like the others. It is important that research was carried out, but not in humans," he said.

At the same time, Zelensky said that he could not speak today about the timing of the appearance of such a vaccine, and if someone has a vaccine to confront COVID-19 earlier, then Ukraine will buy it.