Facts

10:56 21.10.2020

President gets acquainted with results of pre-clinical phase of study of original Ukrainian candidate for vaccine against COVID-19

2 min read
President gets acquainted with results of pre-clinical phase of study of original Ukrainian candidate for vaccine against COVID-19

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has chaired a meeting with scientists involved in the development of the original Ukrainian candidate for vaccine against COVID-19.

"The developers presented the results of the pre-clinical phase of the study of the original Ukrainian candidate for vaccine. These studies lasted six months and include the presence of neutralization of COVID-19 virus in infected human cell cultures. This candidate of the original Ukrainian vaccine is being created on the basis of a unique approach," the presidential press service reported on Tuesday.

The parties discussed who, when and in what timeframe will ensure the passage of clinical phases, as well as the logistics of future cooperation of all relevant agencies to ensure the production of the vaccine and its use in case of successful completion of all phases.

One of the developers, Mykhailo Favorov, an international expert in health and epidemiology, said that the current development allows suggesting that the future drug will help fight new types of coronavirus infections that are constantly mutating. He also added that it is a very positive fact that so far in Ukraine there has been no leap in mortality compared to the growing number of patients.

President Zelensky noted the historicity of this meeting and development.

"I am extremely glad that this meeting took place. We are talking about the high chances of developing our unique original Ukrainian vaccine against COVID-19, and about the first step towards resuming the production of vaccines in Ukraine. The state will support the development of this vaccine. The results you have presented already show a positive trend," the President said.

Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov promised to do everything possible to facilitate further steps in passing all the next phases.

"Details and next steps in the phases of the vaccine study will be reported according to the disclosure permissions," the press service said.

Tags: #vaccine #ukraine #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:27 21.10.2020
Shmyhal calls on regions to submit proposals for deployment of mobile hospitals, extension of bed capacity

Shmyhal calls on regions to submit proposals for deployment of mobile hospitals, extension of bed capacity

12:30 21.10.2020
Ukraine sees record 6,719 COVID-19 cases, 141 deaths over past 24 hours

Ukraine sees record 6,719 COVID-19 cases, 141 deaths over past 24 hours

10:18 21.10.2020
Ukrainians married six times more often than divorced during quarantine period

Ukrainians married six times more often than divorced during quarantine period

10:18 21.10.2020
Zelensky congratulates Netanyahu on his birthday, noting that Ukraine and Israel are true friends

Zelensky congratulates Netanyahu on his birthday, noting that Ukraine and Israel are true friends

18:26 20.10.2020
Economic ties with Ukraine are just as important as security issues – Ambassador of UK to Ukraine

Economic ties with Ukraine are just as important as security issues – Ambassador of UK to Ukraine

16:19 20.10.2020
Factoring reform could address market gap in receivables finance in Ukraine estimated at EUR 1.5-3.4 bln – EBRD

Factoring reform could address market gap in receivables finance in Ukraine estimated at EUR 1.5-3.4 bln – EBRD

09:29 20.10.2020
Record of daily mortality and recovery from COVID-19 beaten in Ukraine, 5,469 people fall ill per day - NSDC

Record of daily mortality and recovery from COVID-19 beaten in Ukraine, 5,469 people fall ill per day - NSDC

19:18 19.10.2020
Iran, Ukraine resume talks on downed passenger plane case

Iran, Ukraine resume talks on downed passenger plane case

13:19 19.10.2020
Head of State Tax Service expects smaller lag from budget receipt plan for 2020 from UAH 10 bln to UAH 5 bln in Oct

Head of State Tax Service expects smaller lag from budget receipt plan for 2020 from UAH 10 bln to UAH 5 bln in Oct

11:46 19.10.2020
Ukraine wants to clarify circumstances of missile destruction of UIA aircraft in second round of negotiations - Enin

Ukraine wants to clarify circumstances of missile destruction of UIA aircraft in second round of negotiations - Enin

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt meetings to be held online from next week – PM

Shmyhal calls on regions to submit proposals for deployment of mobile hospitals, extension of bed capacity

Ukraine sees record 6,719 COVID-19 cases, 141 deaths over past 24 hours

Ambassador of UK to Ukraine: Russia needs to leave Donbas, return Crimea to Ukraine

Economic ties with Ukraine are just as important as security issues – Ambassador of UK to Ukraine

LATEST

Govt meetings to be held online from next week – PM

Ambassador of UK to Ukraine: Russia needs to leave Donbas, return Crimea to Ukraine

Heads of security agencies of Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland intensify cooperation in 'Lublin Triangle' format – Danilov

We are all actively working to make meeting of leaders in Normandy format possible – German Ambassador

British delegation to visit Ukraine to familiarize with border procedures, procedure for issuing documents – ambassador

U.S. to broaden sanctions concerning vessels working on Nord Stream 2 pipeline - State Department

British ambassador positively assesses Ukrainian authorities' achievements in fight against corruption

Culture Ministry recommends reading book 'Vasyl Stus Case,' to buy part of future edition for national libraries

Zelensky expects model of insurance medicine from ministry, Rada committee

'The world is tired of Ukraine' phrase disappeared at intl level, dialogue with number of countries has been forged – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD