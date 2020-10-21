President gets acquainted with results of pre-clinical phase of study of original Ukrainian candidate for vaccine against COVID-19

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has chaired a meeting with scientists involved in the development of the original Ukrainian candidate for vaccine against COVID-19.

"The developers presented the results of the pre-clinical phase of the study of the original Ukrainian candidate for vaccine. These studies lasted six months and include the presence of neutralization of COVID-19 virus in infected human cell cultures. This candidate of the original Ukrainian vaccine is being created on the basis of a unique approach," the presidential press service reported on Tuesday.

The parties discussed who, when and in what timeframe will ensure the passage of clinical phases, as well as the logistics of future cooperation of all relevant agencies to ensure the production of the vaccine and its use in case of successful completion of all phases.

One of the developers, Mykhailo Favorov, an international expert in health and epidemiology, said that the current development allows suggesting that the future drug will help fight new types of coronavirus infections that are constantly mutating. He also added that it is a very positive fact that so far in Ukraine there has been no leap in mortality compared to the growing number of patients.

President Zelensky noted the historicity of this meeting and development.

"I am extremely glad that this meeting took place. We are talking about the high chances of developing our unique original Ukrainian vaccine against COVID-19, and about the first step towards resuming the production of vaccines in Ukraine. The state will support the development of this vaccine. The results you have presented already show a positive trend," the President said.

Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov promised to do everything possible to facilitate further steps in passing all the next phases.

"Details and next steps in the phases of the vaccine study will be reported according to the disclosure permissions," the press service said.