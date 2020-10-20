Facts

15:05 20.10.2020

'The world is tired of Ukraine' phrase disappeared at intl level, dialogue with number of countries has been forged – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the international coalition of Ukraine's support continues to exist and even reaches a new level.

"No matter how someone persuades and tries, the international coalition continues to support Ukraine, moreover, it is reaching a new level. We have retained the bicameral support of the United States. Ukraine and Great Britain have officially become strategic partners. Relations between Ukraine and Turkey have reached an unprecedented level. Canada remains a reliable partner for us," he said in the president's annual statement to the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

Zelensky said that, according to experts, the recent Ukraine-EU summit and the joint statement following it, for the first time, highlight the partnership between Ukraine and the EU.

"They note our successes, in particular, the tangible progress in the implementation of the Association Agreement, all the prerequisites for 'industrial visa-free travel,' the Agreement on Common Aviation Space with the EU, deeper integration of Ukrainian markets with European ones, as well as a clear message that the visa-free regime between Ukraine and Europe is not in danger. Whoever tells you anything. This also applies to cooperation with the IMF, which we continue, as well as with the World Bank and EBRD," he said.

The president said that today Ukraine is actually recreating a constructive dialogue and good-neighborly relations with Hungary, Romania and Poland. Along with Poland and Lithuania, the Lublin Triangle was founded as a platform for political, economic and social interaction.

"I consider another fact to be an imperceptible, but really important victory on the world arena: the phrase 'The world is tired of Ukraine' has disappeared at the international level. We have given the image of our state a new content. They started to look at Ukraine in a new way, to perceive as constructive, reliable, and, therefore, an equal player; as a country that appreciates any support, but hopes, first of all, for itself. Since it understands that no one will embody transformations for us, no one will create a successful country for us," he said.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine has become proactive in the international stage. In particular, it took the initiative to create in Kyiv the headquarters of the International Office for Counteracting Disinformation and Propaganda. "Ukraine has a real experience of such opposition. By the way, I invite some of those present in the hall to join the participation, in the status of well-known experts in creating fakes and disinformation. Let your great experience in this serve Ukraine," he said, addressing the MPs.

