Zelensky: We must be sure we have enough oxygen-supplied beds in hospitals if COVID-19 cases increase

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes that in a situation of increasing incidence of COVID-19, it is important to be sure that there are enough beds in Ukrainian hospitals provided with oxygen.

"I am worried about the high occupancy rate in medical institutions. This month, the National Health Service of Ukraine contracted additional 23 hospitals. Given the growing number of patients, we must be sure that there are enough oxygen-supplied beds in hospitals," he said at a conference call on preventing the spread and elimination of the consequences of coronavirus in Ukraine on Monday, the press service of the head of state said.

Representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers said that UAH 571 million of subventions were transferred to the regions to provide oxygen to beds in supporting hospitals where patients with coronavirus infection are admitted.

The government is also working to deploy beds in non-medical facilities in Kyiv, Odesa and Donetsk region. In addition, the inventory of beds of institutes of the National Academy of Medical Sciences and hospitals of Ukrzaliznytsia was conducted. The Ministry of Health is considering these beds for use in emergencies.

The Ministry of Health reported that it licenses companies that produce the necessary oxygen for hospitals. Today in Ukraine 15,500 hospital beds are supplied with oxygen, almost 7,500 are free.

Zelensky said he wants to develop an insurance program for doctors against COVID-19.