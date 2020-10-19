Facts

15:03 19.10.2020

Zelensky: We must be sure we have enough oxygen-supplied beds in hospitals if COVID-19 cases increase

2 min read
Zelensky: We must be sure we have enough oxygen-supplied beds in hospitals if COVID-19 cases increase

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes that in a situation of increasing incidence of COVID-19, it is important to be sure that there are enough beds in Ukrainian hospitals provided with oxygen.

"I am worried about the high occupancy rate in medical institutions. This month, the National Health Service of Ukraine contracted additional 23 hospitals. Given the growing number of patients, we must be sure that there are enough oxygen-supplied beds in hospitals," he said at a conference call on preventing the spread and elimination of the consequences of coronavirus in Ukraine on Monday, the press service of the head of state said.

Representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers said that UAH 571 million of subventions were transferred to the regions to provide oxygen to beds in supporting hospitals where patients with coronavirus infection are admitted.

The government is also working to deploy beds in non-medical facilities in Kyiv, Odesa and Donetsk region. In addition, the inventory of beds of institutes of the National Academy of Medical Sciences and hospitals of Ukrzaliznytsia was conducted. The Ministry of Health is considering these beds for use in emergencies.

The Ministry of Health reported that it licenses companies that produce the necessary oxygen for hospitals. Today in Ukraine 15,500 hospital beds are supplied with oxygen, almost 7,500 are free.

Zelensky said he wants to develop an insurance program for doctors against COVID-19.

Tags: #zelensky #covid_19
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:38 19.10.2020
Number of COVID-19 infections in Ukraine exceeds 300,000, more than 4,700 fall ill last weekend

Number of COVID-19 infections in Ukraine exceeds 300,000, more than 4,700 fall ill last weekend

09:45 19.10.2020
Zelensky on relations with Turkey: We have never progressed as far in cooperation as now

Zelensky on relations with Turkey: We have never progressed as far in cooperation as now

16:43 17.10.2020
Yermak says Zelensky's visit to Turkey was "absolutely successful"

Yermak says Zelensky's visit to Turkey was "absolutely successful"

14:25 17.10.2020
Zelensky on relations with Turkey: We have never progressed as far in cooperation as now

Zelensky on relations with Turkey: We have never progressed as far in cooperation as now

16:36 16.10.2020
Zelensky believes Turkey's explored new gas reserves in Black Sea to change balance of power in region

Zelensky believes Turkey's explored new gas reserves in Black Sea to change balance of power in region

16:28 16.10.2020
Zelensky believes Ukraine, Turkey could jointly do lot in aircraft construction, unmanned aircraft creation

Zelensky believes Ukraine, Turkey could jointly do lot in aircraft construction, unmanned aircraft creation

15:51 16.10.2020
Zelensky hopes for Turkey's serious role in 'Crimean platform,' solution of Crimea issue

Zelensky hopes for Turkey's serious role in 'Crimean platform,' solution of Crimea issue

12:17 16.10.2020
Ukraine under COVAX may receive AstraZeneca or Novavax vaccines – Liashko

Ukraine under COVAX may receive AstraZeneca or Novavax vaccines – Liashko

11:20 16.10.2020
Poll initiated by Zelensky to be conducted by NGO, patrons to pay for it - MP Kravchuk

Poll initiated by Zelensky to be conducted by NGO, patrons to pay for it - MP Kravchuk

10:05 16.10.2020
Zelensky initiates survey of Ukrainians on Oct 25 on reducing number of MPs, legalizing medical cannabis, use of guarantees of Budapest Memo

Zelensky initiates survey of Ukrainians on Oct 25 on reducing number of MPs, legalizing medical cannabis, use of guarantees of Budapest Memo

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Iran, Ukraine resume talks on downed passenger plane case

Entire circulation of book about poet Stus sold out after court's ruling to ban the book - publishing house

Ukraine wants to clarify circumstances of missile destruction of UIA aircraft in second round of negotiations - Enin

PGO waiting for information from SAPO on extradition of Bakhmatiuk initiated by NABU, businessman considers NABU's demands absurd

Court bans distribution of Vasyl Stus Case book without Medvedchuk's permission

LATEST

Iran, Ukraine resume talks on downed passenger plane case

Entire circulation of book about poet Stus sold out after court's ruling to ban the book - publishing house

Shmyhal: Joint work with Ukrainian Diaspora demonstrates to the world that Ukraine is changing

Ukraine wants to clarify circumstances of missile destruction of UIA aircraft in second round of negotiations - Enin

PGO waiting for information from SAPO on extradition of Bakhmatiuk initiated by NABU, businessman considers NABU's demands absurd

Court bans distribution of Vasyl Stus Case book without Medvedchuk's permission

Liashko: Introduction of tough lockdown in Ukraine due to COVID-19 "exclusively reserve situation"

Ukraine reports all-time high of COVID-19 cases, 6,410, 109 deaths

JFO HQ reports three ceasefire violations by Russian mercenaries in Donbas in past 24 hours

FAA lifts restrictions on flights over Black Sea for U.S. civil operators under Ukraine's responsibility

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD