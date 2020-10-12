Facts

14:46 12.10.2020

Zelensky, Duda condemn desecration of Ukrainian monuments in Poland, Polish memorials in Ukraine

The Presidents of Ukraine and Poland, Volodymyr Zelensky and Andrzej Duda, condemn acts of desecration against Ukrainian cultural monuments and places of memory in Poland and Polish cultural monuments and places of memory in Ukraine, and also call on the relevant authorities to exercise appropriate custody over them. This is stated in a joint statement published on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state following their meeting in Kyiv on Monday.

"We condemn crimes against humanity, in particular those committed on the basis of hatred, and believe that they cannot be justified in any way. We recognize the importance of honoring the memory of innocent victims of conflicts and political repressions of the 20th century. We emphasize the need to ensure the possibility of searching for and exhuming these victims in Ukraine and Poland to pay tribute to their memory and their still living relatives and descendants in the spirit of respect for historical truth," the statement says.

