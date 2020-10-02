No talks on purchase of fire fighting equipment in Austria – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that the government does not discuss the issue of purchasing firefighting equipment in Austria.

"Regarding what you said, there is no talk about buying from Austria at all," Shmyhal told reporters during a working trip to Luhansk region on Friday, answering a question from the Interfax-Ukraine agency about the possible purchase of firefighting equipment under state guarantees in Austria.

At the same time, the prime minister noted that the government had agreed and sent to the budget committee of the Verkhovna Rada proposals on the redistribution of funds for the purchase of 30 eight-tonne fire trucks for Luhansk and Donetsk regions of Ukrainian production.