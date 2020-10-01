Most Ukrainians favor joining EU, NATO – SOCIS survey

More than half of the Ukrainians surveyed are ready to vote in a referendum for Ukraine's membership in NATO and the European Union, according to a survey conducted by the Center for Social and Marketing Research SOCIS in September.

If the referendum on Ukraine's accession to Euro-Atlantic structures was held in the near future, 57.6% of respondents would support EU membership, 27% would vote against, 5.3% would not participate in the plebiscite and every tenth (10.2%) refused to answer.

Some 52.5% of those polled would support joining NATO, 30.5% would vote against, 5.4% would not participate in the plebiscite and 11.7% refused to answer.

The telephone survey was conducted from September 18 to September 28, 2020 throughout Ukraine (in all regions, including Kyiv), except for Russia-occupied Crimea and Donbas.

Some 2,000 respondents over the age of 18 were interviewed. The statistical error of the study (confidence interval) is +/- 2.2%.