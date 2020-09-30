Rada in October to work in plenary sessions mode only one day – resolution

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted Resolution No. 4171 "On Amendments to the Schedule of the Fourth Session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the Ninth Convocation."

Some 281 MPs voted for the document at the meeting on Wednesday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

According to the text of the resolution, the plenary sessions on Thursday and Friday will be replaced by work in committees, the next two weeks [October 5-9 and October 12-16], the deputies will also spend not in the mode of meetings, but working in committees, commissions, factions and groups.

The meeting of the Verkhovna Rada is to take place only on Tuesday, October 20, on the remaining days of the month, parliamentarians work with voters.