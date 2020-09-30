Facts

14:30 30.09.2020

Rada in October to work in plenary sessions mode only one day – resolution

1 min read
Rada in October to work in plenary sessions mode only one day – resolution

 The Verkhovna Rada has adopted Resolution No. 4171 "On Amendments to the Schedule of the Fourth Session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the Ninth Convocation."

Some 281 MPs voted for the document at the meeting on Wednesday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

According to the text of the resolution, the plenary sessions on Thursday and Friday will be replaced by work in committees, the next two weeks [October 5-9 and October 12-16], the deputies will also spend not in the mode of meetings, but working in committees, commissions, factions and groups.

The meeting of the Verkhovna Rada is to take place only on Tuesday, October 20, on the remaining days of the month, parliamentarians work with voters.

Tags: #rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:45 30.09.2020
Rada condemns illegal 'local elections' in occupied Crimea

Rada condemns illegal 'local elections' in occupied Crimea

14:28 30.09.2020
Rada backs cancellation of plenary sessions on Thursday, Friday due to increase in COVID-19 incidence among MPs

Rada backs cancellation of plenary sessions on Thursday, Friday due to increase in COVID-19 incidence among MPs

15:01 17.09.2020
Rada adopts law on intelligence

Rada adopts law on intelligence

12:27 17.09.2020
Rada rejects govt bill on granting Ukrenergo with guarantees for loans to pay debts to RES companies

Rada rejects govt bill on granting Ukrenergo with guarantees for loans to pay debts to RES companies

15:51 16.09.2020
Holos registers in Rada decree on creation of TIC for 'Wagner PMC members' - Rakhmanin

Holos registers in Rada decree on creation of TIC for 'Wagner PMC members' - Rakhmanin

13:42 15.09.2020
Rada joins EU assessment about non-democratic presidential elections in Belarus, supports imposition of EU sanctions against guilty of falsifying results

Rada joins EU assessment about non-democratic presidential elections in Belarus, supports imposition of EU sanctions against guilty of falsifying results

14:52 03.09.2020
Rada adopts at first reading two bills from package of bills on investment raising

Rada adopts at first reading two bills from package of bills on investment raising

12:27 04.08.2020
Four political parties would enter Rada if elections were held next Sunday – opinion poll

Four political parties would enter Rada if elections were held next Sunday – opinion poll

17:34 30.07.2020
Ukrainian parliament has no draft laws on elections in Donbas - speaker

Ukrainian parliament has no draft laws on elections in Donbas - speaker

13:47 23.07.2020
Bill on local content policy does not comply with Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – PM

Bill on local content policy does not comply with Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. Embassy's employee beaten, killed in Kyiv – police

Ukrainian soldier wounded near Zaitseve during shelling by Russian-occupation forces

Rada condemns illegal 'local elections' in occupied Crimea

Ukraine's govt approves three draft agreements with European Commission for total EUR 60 mln financing

Human factor, technical errors of An-26 led to plane crash in Chuhuiv – govt commission head

LATEST

UIA cancels regular flight to Yerevan due to Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict

UIA ceases its representative offices in Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus

U.S. Embassy's employee beaten, killed in Kyiv – police

Ukrainian soldier wounded near Zaitseve during shelling by Russian-occupation forces

UIA to postpone start of flights from Kyiv to Brussels, Dusseldorf until Oct 24

Ukraine's govt approves three draft agreements with European Commission for total EUR 60 mln financing

Human factor, technical errors of An-26 led to plane crash in Chuhuiv – govt commission head

Adoption of draft law on inland water transport important for implementation of Ukraine-EU association agreement - EU Ambassador to Ukraine

Surviving cadet's account of Kharkiv plane crash helps investigators understand what led to tragedy – SBI

Zelensky relieves Fokin of duties as member of Ukrainian delegation to TCG - order

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD