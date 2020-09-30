Facts

09:34 30.09.2020

Yermak says Fokin must retire from TCG

 Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak has said that Vitold Fokin, the first deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG, should leave the Trilateral Contact Group.

"Yes, we have a war ongoing in which Russia is a party to the conflict, not an observer. And that is precisely why, and also because of the annexation of Crimea, the West applied sanctions against Russia. My personal position is that Mr. Fokin must leave the TCG," Yermak wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday night.

He noted that Ukraine insists on the complete de-occupation and return of all territories, which may mean the restoration of true peace.

"Russia must leave our land, taking everything that is of its own - the army, armed formations, military equipment, occupation structures. And it would also be nice if Russia also takes away its diplomatic traps, which the representatives of Ukraine fell into in previous years, and which we are forced to deal with today," the head of the President's Office said.

He added that the Trilateral Contact Group does not make any decisions, but is a "logistics platform" for agreeing on details and agreements that are being reached by the leaders of the Normandy format.

"All fundamental decisions are made only by the president and parliament and government," Yermak summed up.

Tags: #fokin #yermak #tcg
