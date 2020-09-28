Facts

17:11 28.09.2020

Composition of court in 'Sheremet case' is determined

2 min read
At a hearing in Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv on Monday, the composition of the court was determined, which will consider on the merits of the case on charges of Andriy Antonenko, Yana Duhar and Yulia Kuzmenko of involvement in the murder of journalist Pavlo Sheremet.

In particular, the court reported that, according to the protocol for the automatic determination of the jury of September 9, 2020, Hryhoriy Firsov, Natalia Hloba and Yuri Mykhailenko were identified as the main jurors in this criminal proceeding. Yuri Fedorenko and Lyudmyla Yakovenko have been appointed as reserve jurors. The presiding judge at the meeting is Oksana Holub, and Judge Maryna Antoniuk also takes part in the meeting.

As reported, Pavlo Sheremet was killed in a car explosion in central Kyiv on July 20, 2016. The explosion occurred when Sheremet was driving a vehicle that belonged to Ukrayinska Pravda co-founder Olena Prytula, who was not in it at the time. The journalist died at the scene shortly following the bomb blast.

Military nurse Yana Duhar, volunteer and children's doctor Yulia Kuzmenko, and musician and veteran of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) in Donbas Andriy Antonenko were officially notified of being suspected of killing Sheremet.

The pre-trial investigation was completed on May 22.

On August 12, Kyiv Court of Appeal at the meeting left unchanged the preventive measure for Antonenko in form of detention until September 14.

On August 11, Kyiv Court of Appeal decided to ease the measure of restraint for Kuzmenko and placed her under 24-hour house arrest.

Earlier, the court previously canceled the night-time house arrest measure against the third suspect, Yana Duhar.

On August 25, Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv made a decision, according to which a jury trial will be held on the merits of the case on charges against Antonenko, Duhar and Kuzmenko of involvement in the murder of journalist Pavlo Sheremet.

Tags: #sheremet #court
