Ukraine intends to agree with European Commission on financing Annual Action Programme for Nuclear Safety Cooperation

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the draft Agreement with the European Commission on the financing of the Annual Action Programme for Nuclear Safety Cooperation.

"On September 28, at an extraordinary meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a decree providing for the creation of legal grounds for concluding the agreement between the government of Ukraine and the European Commission in the nuclear safety sector. The act proposes to approve the draft Agreement on the financing of the Annual Action Programme for Nuclear Safety Cooperation between the Ukrainian government and the European Commission, which acts on behalf of the European Union," the government's press service said in a statement.

Thus, the draft Agreement provides for the implementation of a project with a budget of EUR 6.6 million (EU contribution is EUR 5.9 million). It consists of two parts: the integration of safety culture and operational efficiency in the field of radioactive waste management in Ukraine and support in creating an integrated automated radiation monitoring system that covers the entire territory of Ukraine.

The beneficiary of the project is the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management.

In accordance with the Agreement, the creation of an automated radiation monitoring system will be achieved by integrating existing facility monitoring systems into a single system and by modernizing outdated equipment, observation points and creating effective information exchange procedures.

"Appropriate steps will contribute to expanding the capabilities of responding to radiological risks in Ukraine and early warning of European countries about the corresponding risks," the government's press service said.

It is noted that the signing of the Agreement will contribute to improving the safe management of radioactive waste and spent nuclear fuel, as well as environmental rehabilitation of former nuclear facilities.