Zelensky to submit bill on tax amnesty to Rada - Hetmantsev

The head of the parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev (Servant of the People faction) expects the presidential bill on tax amnesty to be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada in the coming days.

"The goals are clear. The tasks are defined. The text has been agreed," the head of the committee wrote on Facebook on Friday night.

According to him, the amnesty has several tasks: to enable people to come out of the shadows before the introduction of automatic exchange of tax information, to attract money to the economy and the budget, although the latter goal is not the main one.

"If we talk about the amount of grey money in the savings of citizens, of course, no one knows the exact amount. According to our calculations, it is about $50 billion. If we manage to withdraw at least 10, it will be a victory, in my opinion," Hetmantsev said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in May that he expects the introduction of a capital amnesty in 2020, announcing the early registration of the relevant legislative initiatives in the Rada.

"We will introduce an amnesty this year - we must do it, we agreed and promised to people. True, now there were proposals for a percentage of 5% both for money and for real estate [...] I think today the situation in the country is difficult, we have to think about these percent. If a person has some kind of real estate or other objects, this percentage should be diminished," the head of state said. "Perhaps real estate can be amnestied at a lower percentage or even zero," he said.

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko reported two weeks ago that the bill on one-time declaration and tax amnesty developed by the Finance Ministry had been sent to the President's Office.