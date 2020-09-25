Facts

11:28 25.09.2020

Zelensky to submit bill on tax amnesty to Rada - Hetmantsev

2 min read
Zelensky to submit bill on tax amnesty to Rada - Hetmantsev

The head of the parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev (Servant of the People faction) expects the presidential bill on tax amnesty to be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada in the coming days.

"The goals are clear. The tasks are defined. The text has been agreed," the head of the committee wrote on Facebook on Friday night.

According to him, the amnesty has several tasks: to enable people to come out of the shadows before the introduction of automatic exchange of tax information, to attract money to the economy and the budget, although the latter goal is not the main one.

"If we talk about the amount of grey money in the savings of citizens, of course, no one knows the exact amount. According to our calculations, it is about $50 billion. If we manage to withdraw at least 10, it will be a victory, in my opinion," Hetmantsev said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in May that he expects the introduction of a capital amnesty in 2020, announcing the early registration of the relevant legislative initiatives in the Rada.

"We will introduce an amnesty this year - we must do it, we agreed and promised to people. True, now there were proposals for a percentage of 5% both for money and for real estate [...] I think today the situation in the country is difficult, we have to think about these percent. If a person has some kind of real estate or other objects, this percentage should be diminished," the head of state said. "Perhaps real estate can be amnestied at a lower percentage or even zero," he said.

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko reported two weeks ago that the bill on one-time declaration and tax amnesty developed by the Finance Ministry had been sent to the President's Office.

Tags: #amnesty #hetmantsev #tax
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:50 17.09.2020
Ukraine may receive another IMF tranche in Dec - Hetmantsev

Ukraine may receive another IMF tranche in Dec - Hetmantsev

16:12 08.07.2020
Premier: introduction of tax per ha of land premature

Premier: introduction of tax per ha of land premature

12:59 07.07.2020
Energy Ministry, Energy Efficiency Agency propose funding companies' energy efficiency with carbon dioxide emission tax

Energy Ministry, Energy Efficiency Agency propose funding companies' energy efficiency with carbon dioxide emission tax

18:54 30.06.2020
Zelensky fully supports replacement of profit tax by exit capital tax – Saakashvili

Zelensky fully supports replacement of profit tax by exit capital tax – Saakashvili

10:53 03.06.2020
FEU urges president to amend tax administration law to reduce iron ore royalties amid crisis in mining industry

FEU urges president to amend tax administration law to reduce iron ore royalties amid crisis in mining industry

11:54 20.05.2020
Capital amnesty bill ready, to be submitted to Rada – Zelensky

Capital amnesty bill ready, to be submitted to Rada – Zelensky

15:47 27.04.2020
Rada may consider bill on banks necessary for IMF program within next one or two weeks – committee chairman

Rada may consider bill on banks necessary for IMF program within next one or two weeks – committee chairman

13:56 13.04.2020
Early to speak about date of discussion of bank sector resolution bill by Rada – MP

Early to speak about date of discussion of bank sector resolution bill by Rada – MP

09:47 01.04.2020
Ukraine could receive $4 bln as first tranche from IMF as soon as meets previously envisaged parameters – MP Hetmantsev

Ukraine could receive $4 bln as first tranche from IMF as soon as meets previously envisaged parameters – MP Hetmantsev

16:24 29.01.2020
Digital Transformation Ministry mulling introduction of IP-Box tax benefits for IT, high-tech sector

Digital Transformation Ministry mulling introduction of IP-Box tax benefits for IT, high-tech sector

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU may expand sanctions list of persons for undermining territorial integrity, independence of Ukraine

Bail posted for MP Yurchenko - HACC

Ukrainian users of VKontakte to be registered with law enforcement agencies - NSDC secretary

Film 'Atlantis' has more chances for Oscars than Ukrainian nominees of past years - head of Ukrainian Oscar Committee

Ukraine sees 3,565 new COVID-19 cases, 70 deaths in past 24 hours

LATEST

EU may expand sanctions list of persons for undermining territorial integrity, independence of Ukraine

Bail posted for MP Yurchenko - HACC

Ukrainian users of VKontakte to be registered with law enforcement agencies - NSDC secretary

Servant of the People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, For the Future leading in parties rating in local elections – poll

Film 'Atlantis' has more chances for Oscars than Ukrainian nominees of past years - head of Ukrainian Oscar Committee

Ukraine sees 3,565 new COVID-19 cases, 70 deaths in past 24 hours

MFA launches new format of consultations to support Ukrainian exporters

After self-isolation due to contact with COVID-19 patient, pupils not required to take test, submit certificates to school - Education Ministry

Ukraine asking to postpone Ukrainian-Belarusian III Forum of Regions which was to be held in Grodno with participation of Zelensky - Ambassador of Belarus

“Vitaly is forced to confess to untruths in prison.” The wife of the political prisoner Shkliarov commented on his arrest for the first time

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD