Facts

16:50 24.09.2020

Ukraine asking to postpone Ukrainian-Belarusian III Forum of Regions which was to be held in Grodno with participation of Zelensky - Ambassador of Belarus

2 min read
Ukraine asking to postpone Ukrainian-Belarusian III Forum of Regions which was to be held in Grodno with participation of Zelensky - Ambassador of Belarus

Ukraine asked for the postponement of the Ukrainian-Belarusian III Forum of Regions, which was to be held in Grodno on October 8-9 with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, for a year, Belarusian Ambassador to Ukraine Igor Sokol has said.

"The Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Ukraine in Grodno in October was planned as a central event on the bilateral track. ... In July, we sent invitations on behalf of the Belarusian government to all heads of Ukrainian regions. As of August, confirmation of participation was received from half of the regions of Ukraine. An official visit of Volodymyr Zelensky to Belarus was being worked out ... Just the other day, the Ukrainian side approached us with the initiative to postpone the Forum to 2021," the ambassador said in an interview with the Ukraine Business Review newspaper, answering the question about the fate of the Forum of Regions with the participation of the presidents of Belarus and Ukraine.

According to him, in fact, joint preparatory work was canceled and the economies of the countries, interregional ties will suffer first of all.

"It is easy to destroy, it is much more difficult to create. Since the leadership of Ukraine has put relations 'on pause,' it means that we will continue to communicate with regions, cities, village councils, business. We are ready for this," Sokol said.

The first Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Ukraine was held in Belarusian Gomel in October 2018, the second - in Ukrainian Zhytomyr in October 2019.

On June 16, 2020, Ambassador of Belarus to Ukraine Igor Sokol, during a meeting with Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva, conveyed an invitation from President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to pay an official visit to Belarus in 2020 and take part in the III Forum of Regions.

Tags: #forum #belarus #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:19 24.09.2020
“Vitaly is forced to confess to untruths in prison.” The wife of the political prisoner Shkliarov commented on his arrest for the first time

“Vitaly is forced to confess to untruths in prison.” The wife of the political prisoner Shkliarov commented on his arrest for the first time

14:49 24.09.2020
Ukraine, Slovakia to cooperate in development of multimodal transport between Asia, EU

Ukraine, Slovakia to cooperate in development of multimodal transport between Asia, EU

11:00 24.09.2020
Lukashenko's 'inauguration' does not mean his recognition as legitimate president of Belarus – Kuleba

Lukashenko's 'inauguration' does not mean his recognition as legitimate president of Belarus – Kuleba

10:55 24.09.2020
Morgan Stanley doubts Ukraine's govt plans for 2021

Morgan Stanley doubts Ukraine's govt plans for 2021

11:54 23.09.2020
Lukashenko sworn in as Belarusian president

Lukashenko sworn in as Belarusian president

17:38 22.09.2020
EU ready to provide EUR 1.2 bln of macrofinancial assistance to Ukraine, subject to constructive interaction with IMF, fulfillment of requirements on rule of law – Borrell

EU ready to provide EUR 1.2 bln of macrofinancial assistance to Ukraine, subject to constructive interaction with IMF, fulfillment of requirements on rule of law – Borrell

15:00 22.09.2020
Ukraine, IMF working on opportunity for fund's mission to visit in autumn – President's Office dpty head

Ukraine, IMF working on opportunity for fund's mission to visit in autumn – President's Office dpty head

14:19 22.09.2020
Borrell, Taran discuss cooperation between Ukraine, EU in number of areas

Borrell, Taran discuss cooperation between Ukraine, EU in number of areas

18:03 21.09.2020
Khomchak, Peach discuss further development of military cooperation between Ukraine, NATO

Khomchak, Peach discuss further development of military cooperation between Ukraine, NATO

16:37 21.09.2020
Black Sea Trade and Development Bank raises funding for projects in Ukraine by EUR 34.2 mln

Black Sea Trade and Development Bank raises funding for projects in Ukraine by EUR 34.2 mln

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

After self-isolation due to contact with COVID-19 patient, pupils not required to take test, submit certificates to school - Education Ministry

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine look forward to continue work with Zelensky, his team in support of reforms

Ukraine does not yield to Russian blackmail in TCG - Zelensky

Zelensky hopes meeting of advisers to Normandy Four's leaders to take place soon

Lukashenko's 'inauguration' does not mean his recognition as legitimate president of Belarus – Kuleba

LATEST

After self-isolation due to contact with COVID-19 patient, pupils not required to take test, submit certificates to school - Education Ministry

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine look forward to continue work with Zelensky, his team in support of reforms

Ukraine does not yield to Russian blackmail in TCG - Zelensky

Zelensky hopes meeting of advisers to Normandy Four's leaders to take place soon

Ukraine, Slovakia sign agreement, whereby Uzhgorod airport to be able to resume operation – Kuleba

Zelensky tells G7 ambassadors, EU countries about situation around anti-corruption agencies, NBU, preparations for local elections

Zelensky urges intl partners to participate in creating platform for protecting rights of Crimeans, de-occupying peninsula

Ukraine's number of new COVID-19 cases exceeds 100,000 people, 52 died per day – NSDC

Ukraine is ready to initiate creation intl office headquarters in Kyiv to counter disinformation – Zelensky

Zelensky would like UN to play more important role in restoring Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD