High Council of Justice sacks judge who closed case against Kernes

Ukraine's High Council of Justice (HCJ) has fired seven judges, who tendered the resignation, among whom was Poltava's Kyivsky district judge Andriy Antonov.

The notice was posted on the HCJ's website.

As reported, on August 10, 2019, Antonov closed criminal proceedings against Kharkiv Mayor Hennadiy Kernes and his bodyguards.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) later that day opened an investigation into the matter.

Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutesnko said Antonov had made a deliberately unjust decision.

"The judge, who, in violation of all legislative norms, has made a decision to close the Kernes case, will be responsible for handing down a deliberately unjust decision," Lutsenko said on Facebook.

On the same day, the National Anti-Corruption Agency of Ukraine (NABU) said it would check Antonov's income declarations.

Antonov on August 17, 2018 complained to the HCJ about the pressure from the PGO and NABU and later submitted his resignation.