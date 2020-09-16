Facts

17:58 16.09.2020

Russia should cancel sentences to Ukrainians in Hizb ut-Tahrir case, release them, all illegally detained Ukrainians - MFA

2 min read
Russia should cancel sentences to Ukrainians in Hizb ut-Tahrir case, release them, all illegally detained Ukrainians - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expresses its strong protest over the illegal decision of the court of Russian Federation on sentences to seven citizens of Ukraine, defendants of the "second Bakhchisarai group 'Hizb ut-Tahrir.'"

"The Russian Federation should cancel the court decision and immediately release Marlen Asanov, Memet Belialov, Server Zekiryaev, Timur Ibragimov, Server Mustafayev, Seiran Saliev and Edem Smailov, as well as all the citizens of Ukraine illegally detained," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary published on Wednesday.

The department also calls on the international community to respond to "such a shameful decision of the occupying state, to condemn the use of the Russian illegal practice of prosecuting dissent, to demand that Russia stops violating international law." In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asks to continue active work to protect the rights and freedoms of residents of the Crimean Peninsula and to increase pressure on the Russian Federation, including sanctions.

The department reported that all these citizens of Ukraine were illegally detained on the territory of temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, accused under Article 205.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation "Organization and participation in terrorist activities" and in violation of international law, illegally transferred to the territory of Russia in Rostov-on-Don.

Also, the pretrial investigation and trial took place with numerous procedural violations.

"The terrible terms of imprisonment on openly fabricated charges of terrorist activity are a vivid evidence of how the occupying state actively uses its anti-terrorist legislation to mask systemic political repression and religious discrimination against representatives of the Crimean Tatar people in order to intimidate and suppress any disloyal civil movements and initiatives on the temporarily occupied Crimea peninsula," the ministry said.

As reported, the Crimean Tatars, defendants in the case of so-called "second Bakhchisarai group "Hizb ut-Tahrir," received maximum sentences in a strict regime colony: Marlen Asanov - 19 years, Memet Belialov - 18 years, Server Mustafayev - 14 years, Edem Smailov - 13 years, Seiran Saliev - 16 years, Timur Ibragimov - 17 years, Server Zekiryaev - 13 years.

Tags: #crimea #ukraine #citizens #mfa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:16 17.09.2020
G7 Ambassadors support IMF waiting on Ukraine's demonstration of political will to protect NBU, anti-corruption agencies

G7 Ambassadors support IMF waiting on Ukraine's demonstration of political will to protect NBU, anti-corruption agencies

09:24 17.09.2020
Consumer confidence of Ukrainians continue improving in Aug – study

Consumer confidence of Ukrainians continue improving in Aug – study

09:17 17.09.2020
Ukraine registers record number of 3,584 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,589 recovered, 60 died – NSDC

Ukraine registers record number of 3,584 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,589 recovered, 60 died – NSDC

18:35 16.09.2020
Ukraine in TCG confirms its commitment to ceasefire, notes that violations on contact line should be recorded by OSCE SMM – source

Ukraine in TCG confirms its commitment to ceasefire, notes that violations on contact line should be recorded by OSCE SMM – source

13:47 16.09.2020
SBI detectives find five criminal episodes leading to Russia's occupation of Crimea

SBI detectives find five criminal episodes leading to Russia's occupation of Crimea

11:56 16.09.2020
Ukraine receives appeal from Israeli Interior Minister to Zelensky with request to facilitate passage of Hasidic pilgrims into country – Enin

Ukraine receives appeal from Israeli Interior Minister to Zelensky with request to facilitate passage of Hasidic pilgrims into country – Enin

10:37 16.09.2020
State budget deficit of 6% GDP to result in public debt increase, its expensive servicing – CES expert

State budget deficit of 6% GDP to result in public debt increase, its expensive servicing – CES expert

10:29 16.09.2020
Situation doesn't allow admitting additional number of Hasidic pilgrims to enter Ukraine - Dpty FM Enin

Situation doesn't allow admitting additional number of Hasidic pilgrims to enter Ukraine - Dpty FM Enin

09:59 16.09.2020
Ukraine sees nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, over 1,500 recoveries, 76 deaths in past 24 hours - NSDC

Ukraine sees nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, over 1,500 recoveries, 76 deaths in past 24 hours - NSDC

19:02 15.09.2020
J.P. Morgan expects Ukraine's GDP to fall by 4% in 2020, grow by 6% in 2021

J.P. Morgan expects Ukraine's GDP to fall by 4% in 2020, grow by 6% in 2021

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

G7 Ambassadors support IMF waiting on Ukraine's demonstration of political will to protect NBU, anti-corruption agencies

Kravchuk in TCG says adoption of laws, decrees is prerogative of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada

TCG participants state that ceasefire in Donbas observed, discuss preparations for next stage of detainees' mutual release – President's Office

Ukraine registers record number of 3,584 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,589 recovered, 60 died – NSDC

Ukraine in TCG confirms its commitment to ceasefire, notes that violations on contact line should be recorded by OSCE SMM – source

LATEST

Kravchuk in TCG says adoption of laws, decrees is prerogative of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada

TCG participants state that ceasefire in Donbas observed, discuss preparations for next stage of detainees' mutual release – President's Office

Kravchuk demands apology from Gryzlov for words about ORDLO as 'their separate territory,' saying it is Ukraine's territory – source

Ukrainian serviceman died due to careless handling of grenade near Novotoshkivske – JFO HQ

TCG parties note importance of support of Normandy format participants for silence regime and participation of Red Cross mission head in TCG work

Holos registers in Rada decree on creation of TIC for 'Wagner PMC members' - Rakhmanin

Cabinet closes Novi Yarylovychi entry-exit checkpoint on border with Belarus, where Hasidic pilgrims stay

European Solidarity to support incumbent Kyiv mayor Klitschko in mayoral elections - Chairman of city party's organization Prokopiv

Hasidic pilgrims duped to travel to Belarus – Dpty Interior Minister Gerashchenko

SBU investigating supply of airplane engine parts from 'LPR' to Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD