SBU investigating supply of airplane engine parts from 'LPR' to Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has served a notice of suspicion of high treason to the chairman of the board of an enterprise in Russia-occupied Luhansk region. The suspect organized illegal supplies of products for the needs of Russia's military-industrial complex.

"Counterintelligence officers and SBU investigators exposed illegal transactions in October last year. According to the preliminary investigation, the management of one of the Luhansk machine-building plants has arranged the supply of components for the repair and maintenance of military aviation, which is in service with the special services and the Defense Ministry of the aggressor country. To hide the scheme, details shipped to the address of the company-gaskets and exported to Russia through an uncontrolled section of the border," the SBU's press center said on Tuesday.

Investigators of the security agencies qualified the actions of the chairman of the plant's board in accordance with three articles of Ukraine's Criminal Code: Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason), Part 1 of Article 333 (violation of the procedure for international transfers of goods subject to state export control) and Part 3 of Article 110-2 (financing of actions committed with the aim of violently changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, changing the borders of the territory or the state border of Ukraine). The suspect has been put on the wanted list.

Earlier it was reported about the suspicion of the deputy chairman of the board and the head of the financial and economic department of the enterprise. Both individuals are charged with committing crimes under Article 111 and Article 110-2 of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

Documentation of illegal actions of other participants in the scheme continues.

The investigation was handled by the Counterintelligence Department together with the employees of the SBU Main Directorate in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and SBU in Kharkiv region under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office.