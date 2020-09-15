Facts

09:30 15.09.2020

Kyiv offers plan to achieve peace in Donbas with dates of implementing Normandy Four's Paris agreements – Yermak at meeting with G7 Ambassadors

2 min read
Kyiv offers plan to achieve peace in Donbas with dates of implementing Normandy Four's Paris agreements – Yermak at meeting with G7 Ambassadors

Ukraine officials offer a clear plan of action to achieve peace with specific dates for the implementation of all agreements that were fixed during the last meeting of the Normandy format's leaders in Paris on December 2019, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said at a meeting with the G7 Ambassadors.

"We are grateful for your support and we want to convey to you Ukraine's position and the algorithm by which we are moving towards a peaceful settlement of the military conflict in Donbas as transparently and in detail as possible," he said at the beginning of the meeting on Monday.

Yermak said that every achievement on the path to ending the war, in particular the ceasefire regime, became possible due to the support of the G7 countries.

He also said that the Normandy Four's advisers had agreed to hold the next meeting of advisers in the near future, which, according to Yermak, will bring closer the summit of the Normandy Four's leaders.

Yermak said that in order to inform Ukrainians about the details of the negotiations and the implementation of the action plan for achieving peace, communication will be strengthened, the participants of the meetings at the level of advisers and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) will conduct explanatory work, "to convey information about what is happening and what needs to be done to everyone together to reach peace in the shortest possible time."

"We understand that communication, including with the media, is very necessary and important," the head of the President's Office said.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov, Defense Minister Andriy Taran, First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Ruslan Demchenko, Ukraine's representative in the TCG working subgroup on political issues, MP Andriy Kostin.

Tags: #g7 #normandy_format #yermak
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:11 14.09.2020
Ukrainian side in Berlin didn't promise to revise Rada's resolution on local elections – Yermak

Ukrainian side in Berlin didn't promise to revise Rada's resolution on local elections – Yermak

16:38 12.09.2020
Participation of OSCE ambassadors in meeting in Berlin gives hope for higher level of interaction between Normandy Format, Minsk process – Yermak

Participation of OSCE ambassadors in meeting in Berlin gives hope for higher level of interaction between Normandy Format, Minsk process – Yermak

16:34 12.09.2020
Normandy Four advisers do not discuss all issues, but main thing is that ceasefire in Donbas remains – Zelensky

Normandy Four advisers do not discuss all issues, but main thing is that ceasefire in Donbas remains – Zelensky

13:00 12.09.2020
SBI conducts examinations in case of 'Yermak tapes,' questioning defendants ended – Venediktova

SBI conducts examinations in case of 'Yermak tapes,' questioning defendants ended – Venediktova

12:04 12.09.2020
Proposed amendments to decree on local elections in Ukraine fully comply with Minsk package of measures – Kostin following meeting of Normandy Four's advisers

Proposed amendments to decree on local elections in Ukraine fully comply with Minsk package of measures – Kostin following meeting of Normandy Four's advisers

15:47 11.09.2020
In Berlin, Ukraine wants to involve Normandy Format's participants in keeping ceasefire in Donbas, mutual release of detainees – Yermak

In Berlin, Ukraine wants to involve Normandy Format's participants in keeping ceasefire in Donbas, mutual release of detainees – Yermak

14:13 11.09.2020
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Berlin for negotiations of Normandy Four advisors, aimed at specific actions, steps – President's Office

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Berlin for negotiations of Normandy Four advisors, aimed at specific actions, steps – President's Office

16:41 09.09.2020
Zelensky believes that Normandy Format leaders will meet after meeting of their advisors

Zelensky believes that Normandy Format leaders will meet after meeting of their advisors

12:58 04.09.2020
Normandy format meeting of foreign ministers planned for September after meeting of leaders' advisors – Kuleba

Normandy format meeting of foreign ministers planned for September after meeting of leaders' advisors – Kuleba

10:18 03.09.2020
G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine underscore need for transparent, politically neutral selection of heads of Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine underscore need for transparent, politically neutral selection of heads of Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada joins EU assessment about non-democratic presidential elections in Belarus, supports imposition of EU sanctions against guilty of falsifying results

Kernes diagnosed with COVID-19, in serious condition – Kharkiv local authoritites

Some 690 Hasidic pilgrims try to entry into Ukraine from Belarus. New wave at different areas expected – Zelensky, Deineko meeting

Soldier blown up during engineering work near Vodiane

Zelensky against 'freezing' conflict in Donbas like Transnistria, Abkhazia examples

LATEST

Rada joins EU assessment about non-democratic presidential elections in Belarus, supports imposition of EU sanctions against guilty of falsifying results

Three criminal proceedings opened in case of Wagner PMC members - Venediktova

Kernes diagnosed with COVID-19, in serious condition – Kharkiv local authoritites

Some 690 Hasidic pilgrims try to entry into Ukraine from Belarus. New wave at different areas expected – Zelensky, Deineko meeting

Soldier blown up during engineering work near Vodiane

Zelensky against 'freezing' conflict in Donbas like Transnistria, Abkhazia examples

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times – JFO HQ

Multinational exercises Rapid Trident-2020 to start in Lviv region – Defense ministry

U.S. does not recognize Russian local elections in temporarily occupied Crimea

Explosion occurs on high-pressure gas pipeline near Kyiv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD