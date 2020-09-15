Kyiv offers plan to achieve peace in Donbas with dates of implementing Normandy Four's Paris agreements – Yermak at meeting with G7 Ambassadors

Ukraine officials offer a clear plan of action to achieve peace with specific dates for the implementation of all agreements that were fixed during the last meeting of the Normandy format's leaders in Paris on December 2019, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said at a meeting with the G7 Ambassadors.

"We are grateful for your support and we want to convey to you Ukraine's position and the algorithm by which we are moving towards a peaceful settlement of the military conflict in Donbas as transparently and in detail as possible," he said at the beginning of the meeting on Monday.

Yermak said that every achievement on the path to ending the war, in particular the ceasefire regime, became possible due to the support of the G7 countries.

He also said that the Normandy Four's advisers had agreed to hold the next meeting of advisers in the near future, which, according to Yermak, will bring closer the summit of the Normandy Four's leaders.

Yermak said that in order to inform Ukrainians about the details of the negotiations and the implementation of the action plan for achieving peace, communication will be strengthened, the participants of the meetings at the level of advisers and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) will conduct explanatory work, "to convey information about what is happening and what needs to be done to everyone together to reach peace in the shortest possible time."

"We understand that communication, including with the media, is very necessary and important," the head of the President's Office said.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov, Defense Minister Andriy Taran, First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Ruslan Demchenko, Ukraine's representative in the TCG working subgroup on political issues, MP Andriy Kostin.